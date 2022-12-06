Read full article on original website
Liberty-Bakersfield, Kresean Kizzy race past Pittsburg again, take state D1-A title
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — The name on its own draws attention — Kresean Kizzy. Reads like a name in a Hollywood script. Kizzy gave one of the most memorable performances in CIF State Bowl Championship history on Saturday, scoring touchdowns on interception and kickoff returns and a ...
Mayor Dyer attends Fresno State football practice as Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team has a chance to finish the year with a 10-4 record. The Bulldogs, winners of eight straight games, beat Boise State last Saturday to claim the 2022 Mountain West championship. On Friday, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer attended practice to make a proclamation, honoring the Bulldogs for […]
Mission Prep defeats Clovis at home, remains unbeaten
The Mission Prep Royals remain unbeaten in their 2022 Boys Basketball campaign after defeating Clovis Friday, 60-28.
Marauders slam dunk their seventh straight win
Despite falling behind in the second and third quarters, the Marauders were determined not to break their winning streak. In the third quarter, they caught up and tied the score at 30, but Mission Prep pulled ahead again. The Marauders were down by three at the start of the fourth, but they fought hard and pulled off a 54-48 victory.
WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: Who do the statistics favor?
BOTH WASHINGTON STATE and Fresno State rate highly in scoring defense: the Bulldogs ranks 25th nationally, and the Cougars are 33rd. If that statistical form holds true, it figures to put a premium on punts and takeaways when the two square off in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl one week from Saturday.
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
Brothers revealed to be victims in Thursday’s East Olive Avenue shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say 25-year-old Kenyatta Williams died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times in the upper body Thursday, outside an apartment in the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue. His brother, 27-year-old Charles Williams, was also shot in the upper body multiple times, but is in stable condition […]
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
Man Moving to Portland Makes Pit Stop in Oakland, Gets All His Belongings Stolen
A trip from San Diego to Portland is turning into a nightmare for a man looking to start a new life. He was driving a U-Haul truck, with everything he owned when he parked in Oakland to rest up at a friend’s house and he woke up to find everything gone.
Classes canceled after lockdown at West Hills College Lemoore
West Hills College Lemoore was placed on lockdown after a report of a possible threat on campus.
Hanford couple home, unscathed after cruise ship hit by rogue wave
Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck." After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.
Deputies searching for driver involved in west central Fresno chase
Deputies are searching for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase through west central Fresno.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.
