Hattiesburg Convention Commission hosts 6 holiday events this weekend
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is in full swing!. Hattiesburg Convention Commission is hosting six holiday events this weekend. They include:. Sixth Street Museum District’s Christmas Open House: (Noon - 2 p.m.) at the African American Military History Museum and Smith Drug Co. Southern Momma Comedy...
First GeoTour in Mississippi launches Friday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You may have heard of a Geocache, but what makes this a GeoTour?. VISITHattiesburg and Hub City Cache combined with their sponsors to make this GeoTour possible. The goal is to explore places you wouldn’t normally go to while still seeing the sights that Hattiesburg has to offer.
Cities connected by rail hoping to get holiday shopping boost
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Both Hattiesburg and Laurel are hoping to give holiday shopping a boost by rail. The City Beautiful and the Hub City both got together Saturday to promote both cities’ local businesses. Locals from Hattiesburg got the chance to support their neighbor and Laurel shoppers...
Hattiesburg, Laurel both hoping to boost shopping through rail connection
The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. The GeoTour is designed to bring people into the city of Hattiesburg to explore the outdoors. Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
Pantry delivers the goods for the holiday season
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Vehicles lined the street in front of McCann Memorial Temple Saturday as its “We Share Food Pantry” held its annual community giveaway. The pantry prepared bags and boxes of food and cleaning supplies for more than 300 families. “Everything is so expensive, and that’s...
We Share food pantry delivers the goods
Virtual reality comes to Pearl River County Hospital & Nursing Home
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine traveling the world without leaving your bedroom. Some Pearl River County Nursing Home residents are living, or re-living, their dreams thanks to a local group of students. Phi Theta Kappa has an Honors In Action program where they strive to help the community. This semester,...
Howard Industries donates gifts to Salvation Army of Laurel
Later this month, parents will be invited to view the display and cast their votes to help choose the winning side. The grants will allow them to hire 2 employees to help connect residences to resources and services in the community. 'Adot-a-Veteran' program. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM...
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a fire station was taken into custody Saturday night with an assist from Hattiesburg firemen. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that James McLaurin, 60, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with...
'Adot-a-Veteran' program
Prentiss Police Officer David Berry was awarded the medal of valor by the City of Prentiss for his actions on Nov. 14 after responding to a fire. Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST. |. Patrons will enjoy...
G.W. Carver Elementary turns into Whoville, winter wonderland
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty at the G.W. Carver Elementary School created a two-part display to give their students a chance to be a part of the Christmas experience. One side is dedicated to Whoville, complete with a tree in honor of the Grinch. The other side is a winter...
Grand larceny cases rising during holidays
Veterans Outreach participates in ‘Adopt-a-Vet’ program
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Outreach in Collins delivered nearly 200 gifts as part of its “Adopt-a-Vet” program. While the group has made regular visits to the Collins State Veterans Home for more than 20 years, the program began in 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions prevented close contact with the veterans.
Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
Laurel Housing Authority receives $511,500 in ROSS grants
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Housing Authority received two resident opportunity and self-sufficiency grants, otherwise known as ROSS grants, worth $255,750 each. Aldrick Young, the executive director, says these grants allow them to hire 2 employees to offer more than just housing. “Their job is really to connect the residences...
Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones. Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade. “Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another...
C Spire increases speed, capacity in the Pine Belt
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire announced that it has increased speed and capacity at a dozen locations in the Pine Belt. “The Pine Belt area has always been very important to C Spire,” said Craig Jackson, general manager of wireless markets for C Spire. “In fact, Hattiesburg was the first market where we began offering cellular service back in 1989. Increasing our network speed and capacity and keeping up with the needs of our customers is very important to C Spire.”
Many mourn, remember late Jasper County area principal, pastor Russell Jones
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many across the Pine Belt are mourning after news that a beloved principal and pastor was involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Jasper County Wednesday. According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, the accident took place on County Road 17, about a half...
Bridge along East 8th Street in Petal closed for inspection
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small bridge in Petal is closed until further notice. The bridge along Eat 8th Street, leading to Petal Upper Elementary has been closed to traffic for inspection. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. “We’re in the...
