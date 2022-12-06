ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash

FAIRFAX, Va. - A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road in Fairfax. Police say a vehicle in the center lane moved into the right lane after hearing police sirens, resulting in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
16-year-old arrested in Benning Road Metro station shooting

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Northwest D.C. in connection to a Metro shooting that left three people injured. The Metro Transit Police Department arrested the boy around 12 p.m. on December 9. After an extensive investigation, police charged the boy with attempted second-degree murder and...
WASHINGTON, DC
MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

