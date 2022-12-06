Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Armed carjacking in Prince George's County leads to vehicle chase
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — An armed carjacking turned into a police pursuit of two teens inside a vehicle in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday. At about 12:20 p.m., officers were alerted to an armed carjacking in Temple Hills, according to Prince George's County Police Department. As officers were canvassing the...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
A hug from a FedEx driver helps calm a man in crisis who later died in Fairfax County police custody
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The FedEx driver praised for helping a man experiencing a behavioral health crisis before he died in police custody said he felt led to show compassion. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described his actions as heroic despite the fatal outcome. Douglass Kennedo was driving his...
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash
FAIRFAX, Va. - A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road in Fairfax. Police say a vehicle in the center lane moved into the right lane after hearing police sirens, resulting in...
Man In Custody After Barricade Scene At Fairfax Home
A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police. Officers ar…
fox5dc.com
'They didn't just take some stranger's life': Police, family search for killer in Dumfries shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Replaying the shooting of your sibling is nothing Marty Hopson ever imagined she would have to do. "I've probably looked at it probably 100 times," said Hopson. She's looking at the horrific scene caught on surveillance that took her brother's life because...
Fairfax Police Officer Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
Lanes were blocked near George Mason University following a motorcycle crash involving a Fairfax police officer, authorities say.The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road around 1 p.m., Friday, Dec, 9. The officer involved has been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, according to…
16-year-old arrested in Benning Road Metro station shooting
WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Northwest D.C. in connection to a Metro shooting that left three people injured. The Metro Transit Police Department arrested the boy around 12 p.m. on December 9. After an extensive investigation, police charged the boy with attempted second-degree murder and...
Prince William Police warning community after 3 teens overdose, 1 fatally
No evidence that links theses incidents together has yet been found, but it is believed that all three boys took counterfeit Percocet, or "Perc30" tablets that were laced with fentanyl. This comes several months after two Prince William teens died after taking what is believed to have been fentanyl-laced Percocet tablets.
Decomposing body of likely pregnant woman found during fatal shooting arrest: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officers seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Maryland gas station made a "surprising discovery" when they found the decomposing body of a likely pregnant woman at the man's apartment, police said. Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with...
Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
Police Track Down Vehicle That Killed Heroic Highway Worker, Dad On I-66 In Fairfax County
Virginia State Police have located the Chevrolet Malibu believed to be responsible for fatally striking a construction worker who was trying to help the victim of a crash in a work zone on I-66 in Fairfax County, authorities say.The suspect car was located in a Fairfax County parking garage with te…
How a bottle of iced tea led to a deadly shooting and the discovery of a decomposing body in a Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published the night of the shooting before Moore's arrest. The investigation into a deadly gas station shooting in Montgomery County led police to discover the decomposing body of a possibly pregnant woman inside an apartment Friday. In a press...
Mother of Virginia 1-year-old wanted after investigation finds lethal dose of fentanyl killed toddler
At his time of death, police did not suspect any suspicious or unusual circumstances. But that changed after further analysis and autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
fox5dc.com
Driver of stolen pickup truck causes fiery chain-reaction crash in Lorton: police
LORTON, Va. - Authorities say the driver of a stolen pickup truck caused a fiery chain-reaction crash that involved several other vehicles in the Lorton area Thursday afternoon. Officers say they spotted the vehicle just before 5 p.m. driving southbound on Interstate 95 near the 164 mile marker. They say...
3 teens overdose, 1 dies within 5 days; Prince William County Police link to fentanyl-laced pills
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after three overdoses involving teenagers, including one that resulted in death; the overdoses occurred within a 5-day span. Police believe the overdoses are possibly linked to the juveniles consuming counterfeit Percocet pills...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0