Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
U.S. household wealth falls for third consecutive quarter, Fed says
(Reuters) – U.S. household wealth fell by $400 billion in the third quarter as a drop in U.S. stock prices outpaced gains in real estate values, a Federal Reserve report showed on Friday. Household net worth declined to $143.3 trillion at the end of September from $143.7 trillion at...
104.1 WIKY
“Small joyless flows” as investors sell stocks and cash – Bofa
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA Global Research said on Friday, a week of “small, joyless flows”, as markets position for the approaching end of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle. Both...
104.1 WIKY
China central bank calls for green finance regulation to be strengthened
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s central bank on Saturday warned that climate change and a global move to a low-carbon economy posed risks for domestic financial institutions and said stronger regulation was required. “Climate change and low-carbon transformation will have a major impact on the wealth pattern and...
104.1 WIKY
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday. Potential impacts include deterioration in debt serviceability of households and smaller businesses if the global economy...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. energy envoy Hochstein calls investor hostility to shale drilling “un-American” -FT
(Reuters) – U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein described the refusal of the country’s shale investors to ramp up drilling as “un-American” in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday. “I think that the idea that financiers would tell companies in the United States not to...
104.1 WIKY
Fitch affirms United Kingdom rating at ‘AA-‘
(Reuters) – Rating agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom’s sovereign debt rating at “AA-” on Friday, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s macroeconomic policy framework, deep capital markets and the sterling’s international reserve currency status. The agency affirmed its outlook for the country at “negative”, due...
104.1 WIKY
Britain to lay out financial reforms to ‘turbocharge’ growth
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will set out reforms on Friday to ease bank capital rules, one of 30 measures the government says will unlock investment and secure its position as the world’s “foremost financial centre”. “Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our...
104.1 WIKY
Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 2.4% from the same month in...
CBAM: The EU’s game changer for sustainable trade
The European Union is poised to implement a revolutionary system for addressing carbon emissions.
104.1 WIKY
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto’s $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) – Shareholders of Canada’s Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto’s $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)
104.1 WIKY
Toshiba’s preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
TOKYO/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Japan Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, has moved closer to securing financing from banks, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Concrete restructuring steps proposed by JIP have made a group of lenders, including Toshiba’s main banks Sumitomo Mitsui...
104.1 WIKY
Walgreen sells shares of AmerisourceBergen for $1 billion
(Reuters) – Walgreen Boots Alliance said on Thursday it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s common stock for proceeds of $1 billion, bringing the drugstore chain’s ownership in the drug distributor to 17% from 20%. (Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru)
104.1 WIKY
G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries’ price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. The number of vessels queuing...
104.1 WIKY
Philippine economic managers back bill creating sovereign fund
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine economic officials have thrown their support behind the creation of a sovereign wealth fund backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr amid opposition from some groups due to concerns over the risk of corruption and transparency. The economic managers “strongly support” the proposed sovereign wealth fund...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Canada’s critical-mineral strategy aims to accelerate permitting
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will unveil a new strategy on Friday to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a copy of the strategy paper seen by Reuters. The government will review the permitting process with a view to...
104.1 WIKY
Ex-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial
(Reuters) – A former trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Credit Suisse was convicted of fraud in U.S. court on Friday for scheming to manipulate precious metals futures through a trading tactic known as spoofing, prosecutors said. A Chicago jury found Christopher Jordan, 51, guilty of wire fraud...
104.1 WIKY
Residents hold their nose as crews mop up huge U.S. oil spill
WASHINGTON, Kan. (Reuters) – Residents near the site of the worst U.S. oil pipeline leak in a decade took the commotion and smell in stride as emergency crews labored to clean up in near-freezing temperatures, and investigators searched for clues to what caused the spill. A heavy odor of...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi Arabia wants ties with both China and U.S., says foreign minister
RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday after a China-Arab summit hosted by Riyadh that the kingdom wants to cooperate with both the United States and China – economic rivals – and that while competition was good, polarisation was not. Prince Faisal bin...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania – U.N
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich in New York...
104.1 WIKY
Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia
(Reuters) – Australia’s Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc’s Alludo. Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder...
Comments / 0