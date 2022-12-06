Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Jeff Brohm says 'a lot of work to be done' taking over reins of UofL football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native Jeff Brohm is hard at work, just 24 hours after being introduced as the University of Louisville's head football coach. "It was a great feeling to see all the fans and supporters out there," Brohm said. Thursday's announcement was extremely special to Brohm, who...
WLKY.com
A breakdown of Jeff Brohm's 6-year contract with UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four years later and Jeff Brohm is finally the head coach of the University of Louisville football team. The approval of Brohm's hiring on Thursday came with a hefty price tag though. UofL and Brohm agreed to a six-year contract with a base of $5 million...
WLKY.com
Louisville volleyball heading back to Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the University of Louisville volleyball team is heading back to the Final Four. The No. 1-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks in five sets during their Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
WLKY.com
Fans, former UofL players react to Jeff Brohm being hired as new football coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeff Brohm's hiring has been all the talk among Cards nation. Despite it being rainy and gloomy, there was a buzz on campus about UofL football and its new coach. "I personally am excited; I feel like we can only go up from here," said Mikey...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Bullitt East Chargers
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East is the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. "Lots of emotions," head coach Keegan Kendrick said about the state title. "Just to see what we could do for our community is an awesome, awesome experience." Bullitt East beat Male to win the state...
WLKY.com
UofL basketball greats honor legendary coach Denny Crum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville basketball greats spent the evening together to reminisce about the good times, particularly with their former coach Denny Crum. The Hall of Fame coach has had health issues, so the players wanted to make sure they didn't miss an opportunity to honor him.
WLKY.com
Louisville volleyball one match away from Final Four after sweeping Baylor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No.1 seeded UofL volleyball is headed to the Elite Eight. After getting its second sweep of the NCAA tournament over Baylor Thursday, Louisville extended its win streak to 11 games. Thursday's matchup between the Cardinals and Bears was only close in the first set, but UofL...
WLKY.com
New Albany hangs on to beat rival Floyd Central
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany saw its first half lead to Floyd Central slip away late in the third quarter, but a Jordan Treat three with 1:30 to play gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, giving the home team the 44-40 win over the rival. The Bulldogs...
WLKY.com
New regional driver licensing office opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Louisville to replace a much smaller one. The office is located on Willismore Drive off Dixie Highway in the Valley Station area. It will eventually replace the smaller regional office also on Dixie Highway. The operating...
WLKY.com
LMPD deputy chief will serve as department's interim leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday, Louisville Mayor elect Craig Greenberg announced one of his first appointments. LMPD's Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief, once current Chief Erika Shields leaves in January. Gwinn-Villaroel followed Shields from Atlanta to Louisville. She had been the training commander for Atlanta’s...
WLKY.com
Metro government hosts housing fair to encourage more Black home ownership in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to increase Black homeownership, Louisville's Office of Equity held its housing fair Saturday in the Shawnee neighborhood. It's one of several west Louisville neighborhoods where there are more renters than homeowners and organizers want to see that change. "We just want to make...
WLKY.com
American Airlines to offer 2nd daily flight from Louisville to Boston
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting from Louisville to Boston is about to get easier. Soon, another flight option will be available from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Boston. Starting in April, American Airlines will add a second daily flight to Boston. The airline started its daily Boston route in...
WLKY.com
JCPS giveaway event serves local families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Take What You Can Tote event returned to Tyrran (Ty) W. Scroggins Stadium. The giveaway is an annual event for Jefferson County Public Schools. Saturday, families came to Central High School and were encouraged to to take as much as they could carry. As it...
WLKY.com
Middle schoolers at CAL gain confidence for future careers at school's first science fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of middle school students in the Derby City are getting a head start on their careers thanks to a newly created event at the Christian Academy of Louisville. For the first time ever, the school held a science fair on Thursday for its seventh graders...
WLKY.com
Special delivery! Video shows UPS driver's sweet reaction to Louisville customers leaving him snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS driver in Louisville has gone viral after a video of him reacting to snacks on a customer's doorstep was posted. Watch his reaction in the player up top. Toni Hillison Barnett said that she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during...
WLKY.com
'It feels really awesome': Louisville UPS driver thanks couple who left him snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you see the viral video of a Louisville UPS man getting so excited over some snacks?. That was driver Dorian Young. He had the sweetest reaction when he delivered packages to the Barnett family, and they had left snacks on the porch to thank delivery drivers.
WLKY.com
26 LMPD officers sworn into the department as part of 53rd Metro Academy class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday marks the end of one chapter for 26 LMPD recruits. They're now officially in the department. In just a matter of days, they will be serving the Louisville Metro area. "I know that being able to bring in new bodies is going to be a...
WLKY.com
LMPD's Shop with a Cop builds relationships with kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect, serve, and shop. Louisville Metro Police Department officers took on a fun assignment Saturday. The department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop. School counselors selected the dozens of kids who were paired with officers and spent...
WLKY.com
Reminder: There's another Sherman Minton Bridge closure this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a friendly reminder, the second closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge renewal project starts on Friday night. Eastbound I-64 will close after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Officials said that when I-64 eastbound is closed, the entrance...
WLKY.com
Governor, first lady light Kentucky state Christmas tree
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear hosted the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree Saturday evening. Kentuckians were invited to view the lighting on the South Lawn of the Capitol. The festivities were kicked off by the Frankfort Christmas Parade. Paradegoers got to...
