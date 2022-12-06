ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

A breakdown of Jeff Brohm's 6-year contract with UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four years later and Jeff Brohm is finally the head coach of the University of Louisville football team. The approval of Brohm's hiring on Thursday came with a hefty price tag though. UofL and Brohm agreed to a six-year contract with a base of $5 million...
Louisville volleyball heading back to Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the University of Louisville volleyball team is heading back to the Final Four. The No. 1-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks in five sets during their Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Bullitt East Chargers

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East is the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. "Lots of emotions," head coach Keegan Kendrick said about the state title. "Just to see what we could do for our community is an awesome, awesome experience." Bullitt East beat Male to win the state...
UofL basketball greats honor legendary coach Denny Crum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville basketball greats spent the evening together to reminisce about the good times, particularly with their former coach Denny Crum. The Hall of Fame coach has had health issues, so the players wanted to make sure they didn't miss an opportunity to honor him.
New Albany hangs on to beat rival Floyd Central

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany saw its first half lead to Floyd Central slip away late in the third quarter, but a Jordan Treat three with 1:30 to play gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, giving the home team the 44-40 win over the rival. The Bulldogs...
New regional driver licensing office opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Louisville to replace a much smaller one. The office is located on Willismore Drive off Dixie Highway in the Valley Station area. It will eventually replace the smaller regional office also on Dixie Highway. The operating...
LMPD deputy chief will serve as department's interim leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday, Louisville Mayor elect Craig Greenberg announced one of his first appointments. LMPD's Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief, once current Chief Erika Shields leaves in January. Gwinn-Villaroel followed Shields from Atlanta to Louisville. She had been the training commander for Atlanta’s...
American Airlines to offer 2nd daily flight from Louisville to Boston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting from Louisville to Boston is about to get easier. Soon, another flight option will be available from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Boston. Starting in April, American Airlines will add a second daily flight to Boston. The airline started its daily Boston route in...
JCPS giveaway event serves local families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Take What You Can Tote event returned to Tyrran (Ty) W. Scroggins Stadium. The giveaway is an annual event for Jefferson County Public Schools. Saturday, families came to Central High School and were encouraged to to take as much as they could carry. As it...
LMPD's Shop with a Cop builds relationships with kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect, serve, and shop. Louisville Metro Police Department officers took on a fun assignment Saturday. The department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop. School counselors selected the dozens of kids who were paired with officers and spent...
Governor, first lady light Kentucky state Christmas tree

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear hosted the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree Saturday evening. Kentuckians were invited to view the lighting on the South Lawn of the Capitol. The festivities were kicked off by the Frankfort Christmas Parade. Paradegoers got to...
