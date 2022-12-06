ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 22

Mari Gomez
5d ago

I really don't feel bad for this kid because he's not innocent and everybody wants to see him Innocent but he's not I think he should be charged for what he did

Reply(3)
8
fyuute
5d ago

I'll never understand why people allow themselves to get scammed with these gofundme things. Do they genuinely believe everything they read, the moment they read it, or do they typically feel guilty about something else and this is their way of feeling a bit better? I genuinely am curious.

Reply
4
Conejito
4d ago

Too much Thanksgiving. Didn’t follow Doctor’s orders. Why all these lawsuits? Passages was in line of fire. Officer was not shooting at her just at him who was trying to flee. Go Fund me my foot. Easy money collected from strangers.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion

The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy