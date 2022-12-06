Read full article on original website
Mari Gomez
5d ago
I really don't feel bad for this kid because he's not innocent and everybody wants to see him Innocent but he's not I think he should be charged for what he did
fyuute
5d ago
I'll never understand why people allow themselves to get scammed with these gofundme things. Do they genuinely believe everything they read, the moment they read it, or do they typically feel guilty about something else and this is their way of feeling a bit better? I genuinely am curious.
Conejito
4d ago
Too much Thanksgiving. Didn’t follow Doctor’s orders. Why all these lawsuits? Passages was in line of fire. Officer was not shooting at her just at him who was trying to flee. Go Fund me my foot. Easy money collected from strangers.
