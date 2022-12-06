ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Aurora.

The Cherry Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Rangeview High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.

Cherry Creek High School
Rangeview High School
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Legend High School basketball team will have a game with Regis Jesuit High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.

Legend High School
Regis Jesuit High School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Girls Basketball

Community Policy