Date set for North Avenue sinkhole to be repaired, traffic still major issue

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
Back in July a large sinkhole developed in the sidewalk on North Avenue. The hole caused significant damage to several houses, a bus stop, and roadways as cars have to take major detours. Months later people are still dealing with the sinkhole.

The date for completion changed a few times, but Councilman Stokes hopes December 16, 2022, will be the day roadways will open.

Currently, traffic has been a major issue for the community. Due to the closure, a lot of cars have to drive through neighborhoods.

A few residents told WMAR-2 News it's a safety hazard as cars zoom through the community, especially as kids are walking to school.

However, Councilman Stokes says this issue is his priority.

"It's very unfortunate, North Avenue is a busy street so the traffic had to go somewhere. So, I want the community to know that the target date is the 16th, but if the weather changes, it [the date] might change. But right now, that's the update for the community and I understand their frustration," said Stokes.

Those who lost their homes to the sinkhole haven't caught a break. Homeowners say they are paying for a mortgage on a house that doesn't exist.

One homeowner sent WMAR-2 News a letter from the city's law department it reads:

" I have reviewed the claims for your client regarding alleged damages related to the sinkhole on north avenue. There was no notice to the city of Baltimore of any issues prior to the date of the incident. Please note that the law in maryland has long established that before a local government is required to pay a citizen for a loss. The claimant must first show that the city had notice of the defect which caused the loss and a reasonable opportunity to correct the defect, therefore your clients' claims are respectfully denied."

"They shouldn't have to pay for this, it's not fair. They didn't make that pipe collapse, you know, so I want to make sure I follow up to make sure that those residents should not have to pay for the demolition of the property," said Stokes.

