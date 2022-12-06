ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Irmo gun buy back

IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested after the Lexington Police Department said the man was found on a school campus talking to students about drugs. According to Chief Terrence Green, 23-year-old Dylan Silber was found on campus dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia invests in street cameras

COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Death at Alvin S Glenn identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday. Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022. A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway. Notice a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County. Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m. According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 68-year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III as the pedestrian who died. According to officials, Gibbons was walking on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 p.m. on...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Groundbreaking on traffic improvement project at busy intersection in downtown traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Columbia’s busiest intersections is about to get an overhaul to keep traffic moving. Richland County transportation leaders broke ground on the project today at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bull Street. The improvements are a part of a long list of traffic projects included in the penny program voted on by residents back in 2012.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening. Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9. For more information on the South...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Work begins on intersection improvements

COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference earlier today with an update on the case of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Previously, Aspen was not seen by her family since her mother, Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

