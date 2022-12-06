Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Justin Tucker becomes Ravens' career scoring leader
Justin Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker, is now the Ravens' all-time leading scorer.
Bengals WR Tyler Boyd ruled out vs. Browns with finger injury
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns after injuring his finger on Cincinnati's second offensive play.
WOWK
Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A season of painful defeats for the Las Vegas Raiders just got worse. Last month, they lost to a team whose coach was an ESPN analyst six days earlier. And on Thursday night, they allowed the opposing quarterback to direct two touchdown drives in the final four minutes after being picked up on waivers two days before the game.
Comments / 0