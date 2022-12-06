Read full article on original website
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman says her son and dozens of other prisoners are on hunger strike over inhumane living conditions at Nevada’s Ely State Prison. Nina Fernandez says her son, 35-year-old Sean Harvell, alleges abuse by prison staff and excessive periods of solitary confinement. That’s in contrast to what state prison officials say caused the strike, which began Dec. 1. The Nevada Department of Corrections has said it was fueled by complaints over small meal portions from a new food vendor. The agency said at least 24 prisoners were on hunger strike Friday. Of those, it said 19 have refused food for nine straight days.
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis has won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. The 30-year-old progressive policy advocate beat incumbent Lambert Boissiere III, who has held the seat for nearly 18 years. The five-member commission’s role includes regulating electric utilities, prison telephone rates and telecommunications. The multiparish election stretching from Baton Rouge to New Orleans has received national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race. Climate activists have become focused on the commission in a state with a front-row seat to climate change impacts where thousands of jobs are tied to the oil and gas industry.
Officials grant California girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The girl asked for approval to have a unicorn in her backyard, if she can find one. Officials replied with a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shape tag and a plush toy unicorn — until Madeline finds a real one. Officials commended Madeline for her “sense of responsible pet ownership.”
Connecticut’s first retail cannabis sales to begin Jan. 10
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales will begin as soon as Jan. 10. State regulators announced Friday that nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, are expected to open by the end of 2023. Additional retailers could follow. Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull says more retailers will be opening up over time as they build out their businesses and get state approvals. About 20 states nationwide have approved recreational marijuana sales.
Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi’s questions
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000. The white, heavy-duty miner’s pants with a five-button-fly were among 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts that sold for a total of nearly $1 million at an auction in Reno last weekend. There’s disagreement about whether the pants have any ties to the father of modern-day blue jeans. Officials for Levi Strauss & Co. say any claims about their origin is speculation because they predate the first jeans the San Francisco-based company officially manufactured in 1873.
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has resigned after being indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding submitted his resignation letter Thursday. That came a day after authorities announced he had been indicted on charges that he illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. Harding is a Republican who became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Thursday court filings say lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita. The lawsuit argued Rokita’s office was wrongly justifying the investigation with “frivolous” consumer complaints submitted by people with no personal knowledge about the girl’s treatment. Marion County Judge Heather Welch ruled that Rokita could continue investigating Bernard but also said Rokita wrongly made public comments about investigating Bernard before he filed a complaint about her with the medical board.
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner. The filing alleges the farm illegally manufactured and distributed marijuana. The narcotics bureau says another man was listed as 75% owner of the farm to satisfy state residency requirements for license holders. An attorney for Lin said Saturday that he believes Lin was given bad advice in establishing the operation and is innocent.
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds is moving into the Sierra Nevada. As much as 4 feet of snow has been forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a 250-mile stretch of the Sierra beginning late Friday and lasting until Monday in some areas. The U.S. Forest Service activated a backcountry avalanche watch late Friday in the central Sierra including Tahoe and warned of high avalanche danger into the weekend. Winds gusts over mountain tops could reach 100 mph. Authorities are urging motorists to say off the roads.
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction. Things look much different now. In August, Bullock and her family moved into their new home. It sits on the same site where their home of 26 years was wiped out. The holiday season tragedy killed 81 people across Kentucky and turned buildings into rubble. On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will lead commemorative events.
Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
The attorney for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says his client should not be sentenced to life in prison because prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader.” Attorney Christopher Gibbons said Friday in Adam Fox’s sentencing memorandum that the government had employed “histrionic descriptions” of Fox to overstate “his actual intentions or his actual capabilities.” The filing came after prosecutors told the court Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for Fox, who was convicted in August along with co-defendant Barry Croft Jr. of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.
Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van
DALLAS (AP) — Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van.
St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released video from body and squad car cameras that they say shows an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the man he fatally shot. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson died at a hospital after the Monday shooting. His family and community members have been calling on police to make video of the incident public. Johnson’s stepfather says the newly released video clips do not meet the family’s desire for transparency. But Sgt. Cody Blanshan’s attorney says the video shows his client’s use of deadly force was justified. Blanshan remains on administrative leave.
