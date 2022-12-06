Read full article on original website
KLTV
Day, time set for Carthage state championship game
(KLTV) - Details have been set for Carthage’s game against Wimberley for a state championship. The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Carthage plays Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale through SeatGeek. The general public ticket...
KLTV
Nacogdoches Crossovers
No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook) No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook)
KLTV
Longview High School auto techs take second place at competition
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas high school auto tech class is considered among the best of the best, after coming in a surprising second place at a recent competition in Dallas. The Longview high school auto tech class sent a 3-student team to the competition at Texas Motor...
KLTV
Tyler High School’s head football coach discusses resignation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School is looking for a new head football coach. Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from the position after 11 seasons. KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with him about his next move. “Well, I’m gonna be going on to a bigger and better job somewhere else,...
KLTV
Timpson falls to Refugio in last 12 seconds of close game
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRE) - We take you out to Cy-Fair Stadium for the Class 2A Division 1 state semifinal between the Timpson Bears and the Refugio Bobcats. It was not until the first drive of the second quarter when the beast was unleashed: Terry Bussey, doing what he does. He kept the ball, shook some tacklers and was gone. He took the ball at 85 yards all the way to the house, putting the Bears up seven to nothing.
KLTV
SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Steven F. Austin’s construction management students showcased their four newly built tiny homes today. These homes were built to give students hands-on experience. SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes back in September, and today they showed off their hard work. There are 17 students in the class, and each were put in four separate groups.
KLTV
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
KLTV
Mirth & Merriment: A holiday performance from Texas Shakespeare festival players
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Shakespeare festival is putting on a holiday themed play called Mirth & Merriment for the second year in a row. The play is an adaptation based on real letters to Santa Claus, poems, songs, and a combination of short stories. “We wanted to give...
KLTV
Nacogdoches EMS students gain experience through simulation training
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students at the Nacogdoches County EMS are the future first responders for the city, and on Saturday they got in-the-field training to better equip them for the task. With simulations, the students are able to get realistic experience outside of the classroom to better prepare. Jonathon...
KLTV
Traffic flowing normally after crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 2:50 p.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally. A crash has traffic backed up in Tyler. The crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Traffic turning onto Paluxy from the loop is closed at this time. Emergency personnel...
KLTV
Mark in Texas History: Bullard Water Well enabled city’s historical development
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard Water Well has been a cornerstone of the town’s growth since the 1880s and was awarded a state historical marker in 2009 by the Texas Historical Commission. Bullard sits in Smith and Cherokee Counties, and the town is named for John Bullard, a...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
KLTV
28th Annual Truman Smith Toy Run delivers gifts to children in hospital
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The 28th Annual Truman Smith Toy Run occurred today, where gifts were piled up on a sleigh and led to Truman W. Smith Children’s Center by a motorcycle parade. Over 100 children look forward to hearing the sounds of the motorcycles outside of the children’s...
KLTV
Sentencing phase begins following Smith County constable’s theft conviction
KLTV
Rice Road in Tyler reopens following sinkhole repairs
Rice Road in Tyler reopens following sinkhole repairs
KLTV
Longview city council approves live training area for fire department
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the Longview Fire Department are looking forward to a much-needed live training field with specialized wildland training following city council approval Thursday night. An area off of Eastman Road and Van Street will become a vital location in the future. “It is important to...
KLTV
Law enforcement searching for missing man in Gregg County
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen Wednesday in Longview. According to the sheriff’s office, Charlie Robinson was last seen Wednesday at the Dollar Tree on N. Eastman Rd. in Longview. Charlie is a 65-years-old with gray hair. He...
KLTV
Longview New Fire Training Site
Longview New Fire Training Site
KLTV
Former Texas College financial aid director indicted in fraud case
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former financial aid director at Texas College is among four indicted in connection to a student aid financial fraud case. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Angela Speech, 43; her son, Jeremy Marshall, 24; Devonaire Jones, 35; and Camyl Lewis, 24, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 16, 2022, and charged with multiple counts of student financial aid fraud. Speech and Marshall made initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love on Dec. 7, 2022.
KLTV
Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
