CYPRESS, Texas (KTRE) - We take you out to Cy-Fair Stadium for the Class 2A Division 1 state semifinal between the Timpson Bears and the Refugio Bobcats. It was not until the first drive of the second quarter when the beast was unleashed: Terry Bussey, doing what he does. He kept the ball, shook some tacklers and was gone. He took the ball at 85 yards all the way to the house, putting the Bears up seven to nothing.

REFUGIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO