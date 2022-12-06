Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Irmo gun buy back
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
WIS-TV
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has installed at least 50 new security cameras at various busy intersections and business districts throughout the capital city since September. According to Inspector Johnny Sellers with the Columbia Police, these cameras will help the department respond to crimes more efficiently. “As...
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
WIS-TV
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 68-year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III as the pedestrian who died. According to officials, Gibbons was walking on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 p.m. on...
WIS-TV
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday. Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022. A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process. Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.
WIS-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
coladaily.com
Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision
A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
WIS-TV
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County. Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m. According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer...
WIS-TV
SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference earlier today with an update on the case of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Previously, Aspen was not seen by her family since her mother, Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day. The...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
WIS-TV
Columbia invests in street cameras
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
WIS-TV
Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for a missing child in Orangeburg County ended Friday afternoon when her father was arrested for murder in Virginia. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) held a press conference Friday afternoon with updates on the viral disappearance of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Sheriff Leroy...
WIS-TV
Groundbreaking on traffic improvement project at busy intersection in downtown traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Columbia’s busiest intersections is about to get an overhaul to keep traffic moving. Richland County transportation leaders broke ground on the project today at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bull Street. The improvements are a part of a long list of traffic projects included in the penny program voted on by residents back in 2012.
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
WIS-TV
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
Comments / 1