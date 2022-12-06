Read full article on original website
theScore
Signing Carlos Rodon: Pros, cons, predictions
Carlos Rodon bet on himself last offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants that included a player option for 2023. The left-hander put together a career season and is poised to secure a lucrative long-term contract this winter after exercising his opt-out. Let's break down...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
theScore
Report: Mets, Kodai Senga agree to 5-year, $75M deal
The New York Mets and free-agent right-hander Kodai Senga agreed on a five-year, $75-million contract, pending a physical, according to Andy Martino of SNY. The 29-year-old is coming off a career year in Nippon Professional Baseball, posting a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 148 innings while playing for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.
theScore
Mets' projected payroll soars past $300M after latest spending spree
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will have quite the competitive balance tax bill next year. Cohen continued to show little regard for the tax line Thursday, reportedly re-signing center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162-million contract and adding reliever David Robertson on a one-year, $10-million deal. These deals pushed the Mets' projected 2023 payroll above the $300-million mark, and likely into record territory.
theScore
Mets re-sign Nimmo on 8-year deal reportedly worth $162M, add Robertson
The New York Mets re-signed star center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year contract, the club announced Saturday. The pact is worth $162 million, the New York Post's Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman report. New York also lured veteran reliever David Robertson to Flushing on a one-year, $10-million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
theScore
Bloom committed to helping Red Sox win: 'I don't care how much shit I take'
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom won't let his tenure with the team be defined by the departures of star players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. "If I ever put that ahead of the organization, I'm not doing my job," Bloom said, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "There are, in any of these jobs, decisions that make everybody happy, and some decisions that are tougher and are going to be unpleasant. You can't run from those. Especially the nature of this job. It doesn't mean I've gotten everything right or will get everything right.
theScore
Report: Giants join Twins, Cubs among teams chasing Correa
The San Francisco Giants have their sights set on another star free agent after missing out on Aaron Judge. The Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are among the clubs in on shortstop Carlos Correa, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Landing the 28-year-old Correa would likely cost San...
theScore
Report: Yankees preparing offer for Rodon
The New York Yankees aren't done after re-signing Aaron Judge and are turning their attention to free-agent left-hander Carlos Rodon. New York is preparing to make an offer to the 30-year-old, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Terms of the offer weren't disclosed. Rodon is seeking at least seven...
theScore
Report: Blue Jays agree to deal with Kiermaier
The Toronto Blue Jays and three-time Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier agreed to a major-league contract, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Kiermaier, who's a left-handed bat, reportedly joins a Blue Jays club looking for outfield help after trading Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners in mid-November. Toronto beat out...
theScore
Cardinals' Contreras: More than impossible to replace Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Willson Contreras during the winter meetings, and while he's eager to take the reins, the three-time All-Star knows that he can't replace his predecessor. "No one could ever replace Yadier Molina," Contreras, who signed a five-year, $87.5-million contract to join the Cardinals, said in a...
theScore
Hart Trophy Rankings: A shooting Star soars up the leaderboard
The NHL's MVP race continues to take shape, with nearly two months of action in the rearview mirror. The legitimate Hart Trophy candidates are solidifying their cases, but one particular player has rocketed up the rankings with his otherworldly exploits. Most contenders have posted gaudy numbers so far this campaign....
