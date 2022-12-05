Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic
"They’re just trafficking in hate," Francis Ellis says in unedited audio from a Barstool Sports podcast.
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
NPR
Tammy Wynette and George Jones' love story is told in a new Showtime series
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE'RE GONNA HOLD ON") GEORGE JONES AND TAMMY WYNETTE: (Singing) We're going to hold on. Tammy Wynette loved George Jones before she met him. She was the aspiring country singer; he was already a legend. When they finally did meet, they fell madly in love and made beautiful music. But it was a tough road. He was an alcoholic, she was addicted to painkillers, and the songs that would come to define them were confessions of the real pain they were living through. Their story's being told in the limited Showtime series "George & Tammy," and the singing voices you hear belong to the actors themselves. Jones is played by Michael Shannon.
NPR
Netflix releases the long-awaited documentary series, 'Harry & Meghan'
Netflix released three episodes of the long-awaited documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their love story in the series. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have produced a new Netflix documentary series about themselves. It's called "Harry & Meghan." And its first three episodes are streaming now, with three more episodes to come next week.
Drumming Up Inspiration With Ian Ginsberg
For Ian Ginsberg, family is everything — whether both business or pleasure. The third generation owner and president of C.O. Bigelow Apothecary, whose son Alec is the company’s chief operating officer, Ginsberg also inherited a passion for music that he has passed on. “I come from a musical...
NPR
Harlem Gospel Travelers share a message of hope on 'Look Up!'
Gospel music has always offered hope in hard times and light in the dark, whether you're listening to it or like the Harlem Gospel Travelers, you're singing it yourself. The group has its roots in a gospel quartet class Eli "Paperboy" Reed taught — and today you'll hear how he joined forces with singers Ifedayo Thomas Gatling, George Marage and Dennis Bailey, discovered and nurtured their talents, and how the tumult and challenges of the last few years inspired the hopeful, powerful songs on the latest Harlem Gospel Travelers album, Look Up!
A Tennessee twist on Dickens: behind the scenes of Dolly Parton’s Christmas Carol
Is there anything that Dolly Parton cannot do? Singer, songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist and, in her most generous stab at superwoman status, Covid vaccine-funder, she was also recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was an honour she initially declined, but went on to accept in a respectably metal fashion by donning a black PVC catsuit and duetting with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford in what will surely become known as the definitive version of Jolene.
NPR
'The Whale' garners controversy for not casting an obese actor in lead role
Audio will be available later today. "The Whale," is a movie that tells the story of a 600-pound man estranged from his teenage daughter. The filmmakers have been criticized for not casting an obese actor in the role.
Golden Globes movie nomination predictions: Our official odds
The Golden Globes are returning to TV on January 10, 2023. NBC is bringing back the event a year after the telecast was scrapped due to controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that gives out the awards. Recent Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the event. But who will be nominated? Scroll down for our predictions listed in order of their racetrack odds with our projected winners highlighted in gold. SEEJanelle Monae (‘Glass Onion’) looking to make LGBTQ history at the Golden Globes The official list of contenders will be announced on Monday, December 12, and in anticipation of them,...
NPR
Author Elin Hilderbrand on why 'Family Happiness' is her favorite book
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Elin Hilderbrand about her favorite book, "Family Happiness" by Laurie Colwin. If you are a regular listener of this program - and I obviously hope you are - you know we talk to all kinds of writers about their books. Today, we are doing something a little different. We are talking to a writer, one of my favorite writers, as it happens - not about her work, though, but about her favorite book by another author. The writer is Elin Hilderbrand. You might recognize her as the force behind nearly 30 novels, often set and definitely best read on a beach.
NPR
Movie Review: 'Empire of Light'
"Empire of Light" is director Sam Mendes' tribute to cinema. Actress Olivia Colman plays a slowly unraveling employee at Britain's Empire Theater in the 1980s. Cinematic nostalgia comes in all shapes and sizes this holiday season. Steven Spielberg's latest movie, "The Fabelmans," is about how he became a filmmaker. The comedy "Babylon" will soon offer a portrait of Hollywood in the Roaring '20s. And today we have "Empire Of Light," which critic Bob Mondello says is set almost entirely inside a grand old movie palace.
NPR
Movie Review: 'Violent Night'
DAVID HARBOUR: (As Santa Claus) Time for some season's beatings. CHANG: The movie killed at the box office over the weekend, grossing more than $13 million. It's part of an unholy subgenre of scary holiday movies and reminded NPR's Neda Ulaby of one of her earlier reports. NEDA ULABY, BYLINE:...
NPR
'Harry and Meghan' gets harsh review
Audio will be available later today. Even even newspapers critical of the monarchy didn't like the couple's approach either to telling their story in the new Netflix documentary.
Final Fantasy 16’s Revenge trailer reveals June 22 release date
Final Fantasy XVI looks set to be the best mainline Final Fantasy game for years
