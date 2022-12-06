ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Brandon Nimmo, Mets finalize $162 million, 8-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets finalized their $162 million, eight-year contract on Saturday. Nimmo gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $18.25 million this year and $20.25 million annually from 2024-30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy