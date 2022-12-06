Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5...
Brandon Nimmo, Mets finalize $162 million, 8-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets finalized their $162 million, eight-year contract on Saturday. Nimmo gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $18.25 million this year and $20.25 million annually from 2024-30.
'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
