John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and more are sharing their memories of Kirstie Alley after the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” star died on Monday at the age of 71. Alley’s death was announced on her official social media accounts by her children, True and Lillie Parker, who wrote: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie...

5 DAYS AGO