Read full article on original website
Related
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and more are sharing their memories of Kirstie Alley after the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” star died on Monday at the age of 71. Alley’s death was announced on her official social media accounts by her children, True and Lillie Parker, who wrote: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie...
Who Were Kirstie Alley’s Husbands? How Many Kids Did She Have?
Kirstie Alley was married multiple times in her lifetime, and she had kids with her second husband. Here's more information.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
Laurence Fishburne Admits To Seeking Therapy After Being Physically Abusive to His First Wife
Actor Laurence Fishburne is getting candid about the therapy he sought after being physically abusive with his first wife. Fishburne is known for his strong portrayal of Ike Turner in the 1993 Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It. He appeared on the Jemele Hill Is...
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
AOL Corp
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Brooke Shields Says She Was 'Taken Advantage Of' In Infamous Barbara Walters Interview
"I thought, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t understand what this is,’" Shields recalled of the interview 41 years ago.
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
John Travolta mourns Kirstie Alley; also lost wife Kelly Preston and friend Olivia Newton-John to cancer
John Travolta has lost several important women in his life to various kinds of cancer, including his wife Kelly Preston, and close friends and co-stars Kirstie Alley and Olivia Newton-John.
Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Family Album With Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry: Photos
Family of five! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder may keep their relationship private but have shared many sweet moments with their children over the years. The couple met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican, tying the knot two years later in New Mexico. In 2004, the actress gave birth to twins, daughter Hazel […]
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
Kymberly Herrin, Playboy Model Known for ‘Ghostbusters’ and ZZ Top’s “Legs” Video, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, a Playboy model who appeared in the original Ghostbusters film, has died. She was 65. Herrin died Oct. 28, according to an obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press, which states that the actress “passed away peacefully” at home in Santa Barbara. No additional details or...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0