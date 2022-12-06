Marsing, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Marsing.
The Liberty Charter School basketball team will have a game with Marsing High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.
Liberty Charter School
Marsing High School
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Liberty Charter School basketball team will have a game with Marsing High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
Liberty Charter School
Marsing High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
