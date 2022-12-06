ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

MISSING: Nathan Jackson, 42

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man whose family says they have not seen him since the evening of November 25.

Nathan Jackson, 42 was reported missing by a family member on November 26, 2022 having been seen last the night before in Wofford Heights. Jackson was expected in Bakersfield that night, but he never arrived.

Jackson was last seen driving his lifted 1988 Chevy Blazer, possibly bearing the Nevada license plate 49C241. The body of the truck is sanded, leaving the colors beige, brown, and white.

Jackson has the outline of a skateboarder and a skateboard tattooed on one of his calves and a dragon tattooed on the inner part of one of his arms. He stands 6'2" and weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Nathan Jackson's whereabouts is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or call Secret Witness at 322-4040. Anonymous tips can also be sent by text to TIP411 (847411). Make sure if you're texting TIP411, you type the keyword "KCSO" before you type the rest of your message.

KERO 23 Bakersfield

