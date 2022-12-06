ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

mercedcountytimes.com

Arbor Gallery welcomes ‘Really Big Show,’ and Santa!

Saturday, Dec. 3, was a busy day for Arbor Gallery in downtown Merced. The reception for the Really BIG Show was a big success, and later that day, Santa arrived to the delight of many children who were waiting for his visit. Santa’s next visit is scheduled for Dec. 10,...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Two new Republicans to represent region

Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked

TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
TRACY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA

