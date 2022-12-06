Read full article on original website
mercedcountytimes.com
Arbor Gallery welcomes ‘Really Big Show,’ and Santa!
Saturday, Dec. 3, was a busy day for Arbor Gallery in downtown Merced. The reception for the Really BIG Show was a big success, and later that day, Santa arrived to the delight of many children who were waiting for his visit. Santa’s next visit is scheduled for Dec. 10,...
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
abc10.com
Big Wins! | Grant, Escalon, Hughson high schools win football state championships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The high school football season has come to an end and the Sac-Joaquin section teams gave it their all. The Grant High School Pacers, Escalon High School Cougars and Hughson High School Huskies each won their games Saturday, earning state championship titles. Grant Pacers vs. San...
Several arrests made and cars seized in San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown
(KTXL) — Multiple people arrested, dozens of traffic stops conducted, multiple vehicles towed and firearms seized during San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force mission between Friday evening and early Saturday morning. From 5 p.m. Friday until 1:30 a.m. a law enforcement task force made up of personnel from the Stockton, Manteca, Tracy police department and […]
Man convicted of killing Stockton karate instructor after grocery store argument
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of hitting and killing a Stockton karate instructor in the parking lot of a grocery store in May 2020 was convicted of murder. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced 37-year-old Dontae Alfonso Wilburn’s conviction through a news release Thursday.
Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked
TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
Alleged Merced baby shooter refuses to show in court: what we know so far
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man facing charges for the deadly shooting of 9-month-old baby, Daevon Motshwane, refused to go to his arraignment on Thursday morning at the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. An official reason why Motshwane refused to appear was not given, but the family of the 9-month-old […]
Wanted man arrested after fleeing from officers, Merced Police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted man was arrested in Merced after fleeing from officers Friday morning, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say around 9:00 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of Carol Avenue when the driver stopped and began to flee on foot. Officers say they were able […]
goldrushcam.com
Man Wanted on Felony Charges Arrested After Crashing His Motorcycle During High-Speed Pursuit in Merced
December 9, 2022 - Merced – Sergio Garcia (31) was apprehended at the conclusion of a high-speed vehicle pursuit. He was in possession of a loaded firearm and controlled substances. On Thursday, December 8th at 3:06 A.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to Travelodge Hotel at 1260 E. Yosemite...
