Morgan Wallen Adds More Dates To Massive 2023 ‘One Night At A Time’ World Tour

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

One of the biggest tours of 2023 just got even bigger.

Last week, Morgan Wallen announced his massive 2023 One Night At A Time world tour, which will hit two continents, four different countries, 17 stadiums, and plenty of other amphitheater and festival dates along the way.

And before tickets even go on sale, Morgan’s already adding some more dates.

Morgan will now be playing two nights in a row in Milwaukee, East Rutherford, NJ, Atlanta, Virginia Beach, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, San Diego, Phoenix, Boston and Vancouver, and he’ll be playing three nights in a row in Toronto.

Additionally, the Washington, DC show has moved from Nationals Park the larger FedEx Field, home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

For his first stadium tour, Morgan’s bringing along some of his best friends to open different shows on rotating dates in HARDY and Ernest, as well as Texas boy Parker McCollum and up-and-comer Bailey Zimmerman.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, December 7, and Morgan announced that tickets will ONLY be available to fans who signed up for the verified fan presale (probably trying to avoid another Taylor Swift-like Ticketmaster debacle).

Good luck to everybody who’s going to be trying to get tickets to this one.

At least your odds just went up if you’re one of the cities with added dates…

Morgan Wallen Releases Fan-Favorite “Tennessee Fan,” Along With “Days That End In Why” And “One Thing At A Time”

When he hits the road for his new tour, Morgan’s going to have some new music for fans to look forward to.

After announcing his world tour, Morgan dropped three brand new tunes in the form of his One Thing At A Time – Sampler, including the already fan-favorite homage to his Tennessee Volunteers “Tennessee Fan,” as well as “One Thing At A Time” and “Days That End In Why.”

He previously noted that these three songs are just a taste of what’s to come on the new album he’s been working on, which he says has him more inspired than ever:

“The truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have.

It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling.”

Morgan released his record-smashing Dangerous double album in 2021, and just wrapped his extensive and Dangerous tour in October.

“As Promised.”

He teased “Tennessee Fan” right after his Volunteers beat Alabama earlier this season, when Morgan’s Vols broke their streak of 15 long years of losing to the Crimson Tide.

Morgan co-wrote it with Ashley Gorley, HARDY and Mark Holman, and it quickly became a favorite among fans just from the short teaser he put out.

He also released “Days That End In Why,” which is an introspective breakup song about how his life has

“been nights that start with whiskey and days that end in why” in the wake of it.

He opens by painting some beautiful imagery, describing his search for answers on his heartbreak through “24 cans” and unanswered prayers:

“Been playing 20 questions with 24 cans

24/7 till I understand

I sent a prayer up for a helping hand

But it must’ve got stopped by the ceiling fan I’m starting that

In this half full bed, looking for a reason that I ain’t found yet”

The lyrics feature some really clever wordplay, and the song was actually written by Eric Church’s kickass guitarist Driver Williams, along with John Byron and Blake Pendergrass.

“Days That End In Why”

Lastly, Morgan dropped the namesake of his upcoming 17-stadium 2023 One Night At A Time world tour “One Thing At A Time,” which he co-wrote it with Ashley Gorley, ERNEST and Ryan Vojtesak.

“One Thing At A Time”