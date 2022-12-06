ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Santa spotted rafting down the East Race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Diaper drive helps hundreds of Michiana families

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With rising costs and inflation still hitting Michiana hard, a local organization is helping parents and infants through a diaper drive. United Through Motherhood, a St. Joseph/Benton Harbor organization, is dedicated to helping mothers, fathers and infants thrive. “We appreciate the effort to create distribution...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Gunner

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A holiday tradition continues in South Bend. The ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating five years. And it’s bigger and better than ever,with more than a million lights, and plenty of picture opportunities. Guests can also enjoy beverages, snacks,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!

GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart’s Transportation Council focuses on alternative fuels for vehicles at annual breakfast

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Transportation Breakfast on Friday morning. Carl Lisek, the executive director of Drive Clean Indiana, presented to the council this year. Lisek spoke about alternative fuels and the opportunities and impacts they have in the Michiana area. He said that Michiana is a leader in alternative fuels, both in the Hoosier state as well as across the U.S.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend hosting virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employers are looking to hire here in South Bend!. “Job Fair X” is hosting a virtual career fair to help those displaced by the pandemic to find a new career path. Some employers in attendance include Humana, Facebook, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Pfizer. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Three local non-profits team up to gift bikes to kids in need

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikes for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides refurbished and new bikes to underprivileged kids in Northern Indiana. Each year they do a spring bike giveaway, but this year, they wanted to give out even more bikes. “So, we decided to look for other...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Over 2,000 Michiana students attend live performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nutcracker ballet is a beloved Christmas tradition for many, and over 2,000 students here in Michiana got to see the performance on Friday!. Members of the Southold Dance Theater performed for the all-youth audience at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The cast was made up almost entirely of youth performers from the South Bend, Elkhart, LaPorte, and southwest Michigan region.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Choosing a New Pet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are considering adding a new pet to your family, there are a lot of things to think about. Maybe you want a dog, cat or other animal. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to share with us about choosing a new pet.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Over 1 million lights on display at Fernwood Botanical Garden

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Fernwood Botanical Garden has over 1 million LED lights on display this year. The light display is back for the second year in a row after returning from a 13-year hiatus last year. Families can enjoy a stroll through Fernwood’s property with different themes and...
BUCHANAN, MI

