WNDU
Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
WNDU
Lifeline Youth Ministries helping families in need with discount Christmas store
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Lifeline Youth Ministries is trying to spread joy this holiday season with their annual discounted Christmas store. Over $30,000 worth of gifts have been purchased for 150 different families around the Elkhart area. Social workers helped select the families in need, who can purchase up to...
WNDU
Santa spotted rafting down the East Race
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
WNDU
Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
WNDU
St. Joseph Co. Commissioners: Hunting not allowed on land owned by county
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wants to remind you that hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. This reminder comes after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in the woods at Portage Manor last month.
WNDU
The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
WNDU
Diaper drive helps hundreds of Michiana families
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With rising costs and inflation still hitting Michiana hard, a local organization is helping parents and infants through a diaper drive. United Through Motherhood, a St. Joseph/Benton Harbor organization, is dedicated to helping mothers, fathers and infants thrive. “We appreciate the effort to create distribution...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Gunner
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
WNDU
‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A holiday tradition continues in South Bend. The ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating five years. And it’s bigger and better than ever,with more than a million lights, and plenty of picture opportunities. Guests can also enjoy beverages, snacks,...
WNDU
Help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!
John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up to help their community's food pantry this holiday season.
WNDU
Elkhart’s Transportation Council focuses on alternative fuels for vehicles at annual breakfast
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Transportation Breakfast on Friday morning. Carl Lisek, the executive director of Drive Clean Indiana, presented to the council this year. Lisek spoke about alternative fuels and the opportunities and impacts they have in the Michiana area. He said that Michiana is a leader in alternative fuels, both in the Hoosier state as well as across the U.S.
WNDU
South Bend hosting virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employers are looking to hire here in South Bend!. “Job Fair X” is hosting a virtual career fair to help those displaced by the pandemic to find a new career path. Some employers in attendance include Humana, Facebook, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Pfizer. If...
WNDU
John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up to help their community’s food pantry this holiday season. On Thursday morning, students from Urey Middle School delivered their donations to the Walkerton Christian Community Food Pantry. So far this year, the school district has...
WNDU
Three local non-profits team up to gift bikes to kids in need
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikes for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides refurbished and new bikes to underprivileged kids in Northern Indiana. Each year they do a spring bike giveaway, but this year, they wanted to give out even more bikes. “So, we decided to look for other...
WNDU
Over 2,000 Michiana students attend live performance of ‘The Nutcracker’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nutcracker ballet is a beloved Christmas tradition for many, and over 2,000 students here in Michiana got to see the performance on Friday!. Members of the Southold Dance Theater performed for the all-youth audience at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The cast was made up almost entirely of youth performers from the South Bend, Elkhart, LaPorte, and southwest Michigan region.
WNDU
Berrien County Health Dept. to receive $4M for national opioid settlement
A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car as she prepared to board a school bus has been sentenced to four years in prison.
WNDU
‘Christmas for the Animals’ raises over $3,000 for Cass County Animal Control
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The holiday spirit was alive and well on Saturday at the Cass County Animal Shelter!. Over 200 people attended the “Christmas for the Animals” event, which saw its first return since the pandemic. The event brought in dog and cat food, laundry soap,...
WNDU
Michiana Festival of Beers donates $12,000 to ‘Resale to the Rescue’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizers of this year’s Michiana Festival of Beers are donating $12,000 dollars to “Resale to the Rescue.”. A check was presented to the organization at their Mishawaka store on Thursday. The charity is a non-profit that helps animal welfare groups around the community with...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Choosing a New Pet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are considering adding a new pet to your family, there are a lot of things to think about. Maybe you want a dog, cat or other animal. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to share with us about choosing a new pet.
WNDU
Over 1 million lights on display at Fernwood Botanical Garden
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Fernwood Botanical Garden has over 1 million LED lights on display this year. The light display is back for the second year in a row after returning from a 13-year hiatus last year. Families can enjoy a stroll through Fernwood’s property with different themes and...
