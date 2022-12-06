ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Manny's Deli Now Shipping Select Products Nationwide

A famed Chicago Jewish deli made a major announcement earlier this week, answering long-standing requests of many patrons no longer living in the Chicago area. Manny's Deli, a West Loop staple for 80 years, announced on Wednesday that some of their products can now be ordered to be shipped anywhere nationwide.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts

Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek Thankful Second Groin Injury of Season Was Minor

Mrazek thankful second groin injury of season was minor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Petr Mrazek's groin injuries have been well-documented at this point, and he suffered another one on Dec. 3 in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. He exited at the end of the second period after stopping 21 of 22 shots and was expected to be out for at least one week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Alex Caruso to Miss Game Vs. Hawks With Lower Back Injury

Caruso to miss game vs. Hawks with lower back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The injury bug is back for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. After playing six first-quarter minutes in Saturday's 144-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Caruso left the game with what the Bulls termed a "low back contusion" and did not return.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Loyola Ramblers Pounce on Clemson Tigers: 3 Observations

Ramblers pounce on Clemson: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Loyola Ramblers had arguably their best game of the year so far in a statement win over Clemson at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. The Ramblers took the lead early and never looked back, defeating the Tigers by a score of 76-58. The win now moves the Ramblers to an even 5-5 on the year. Here are three observations from the win:
CLEMSON, SC
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
