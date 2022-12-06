Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
From ‘Dibs' When it Snows to ‘Welp' When You Leave, Locals Explain ‘Weird' Chicago Mannerisms
From the way people walk to the way people talk, it's no secret that Chicagoans have a certain way of getting somewhere, or saying something -- and a now-viral reddit thread has helped to highlight some of the idiosyncrasies people of the Windy City share. The thread, posted in the...
Manny's Deli Now Shipping Select Products Nationwide
A famed Chicago Jewish deli made a major announcement earlier this week, answering long-standing requests of many patrons no longer living in the Chicago area. Manny's Deli, a West Loop staple for 80 years, announced on Wednesday that some of their products can now be ordered to be shipped anywhere nationwide.
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
5 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that five people have been killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on Friday evening in the first block of East 40th Street. According to police, a...
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
School of the Art Institute of Chicago Rescinds Ye's Honorary Doctorate Degree
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago rescinded a doctorate degree previously awarded to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after a series of antisemitic and racist remarks the rapper has made publicly in recent weeks. A statement given to NBC 5 from the School of the Art Institute...
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek Thankful Second Groin Injury of Season Was Minor
Mrazek thankful second groin injury of season was minor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Petr Mrazek's groin injuries have been well-documented at this point, and he suffered another one on Dec. 3 in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. He exited at the end of the second period after stopping 21 of 22 shots and was expected to be out for at least one week.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Chicago Police Officers Spread Holiday Cheer to Families of Injured Colleagues
Chicago police officers are brightening the spirits of fellow officers who have been injured on the job, as well as their loves ones, this holiday season. Year after year, Operation Santa, a program led by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, seeks to bring joy to the families of officers who were killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty.
Bulls' Alex Caruso to Miss Game Vs. Hawks With Lower Back Injury
Caruso to miss game vs. Hawks with lower back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The injury bug is back for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. After playing six first-quarter minutes in Saturday's 144-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Caruso left the game with what the Bulls termed a "low back contusion" and did not return.
Loyola Ramblers Pounce on Clemson Tigers: 3 Observations
Ramblers pounce on Clemson: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Loyola Ramblers had arguably their best game of the year so far in a statement win over Clemson at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. The Ramblers took the lead early and never looked back, defeating the Tigers by a score of 76-58. The win now moves the Ramblers to an even 5-5 on the year. Here are three observations from the win:
Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies All Day With Light Winds, Cool Temperatures
After a precipitation-filled Friday that saw snow accumulation in the far north and west suburbs, the clouds will stick around alongside temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s as the rain and snow has mostly moved out of the area. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Saturday will...
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
Patchy Drizzle, Fog Possible on Dreary Sunday in Chicago Area
Cloudy conditions have gripped the Chicago area for several days, and that pattern is showing no signs of letting up, as a dreary Sunday is expected for residents to cap off the weekend. According to forecast models, cloud cover and light breezes are expected throughout the day Sunday, with high...
Surveillance Video Released Showing Fatal Shooting Involving New Mexico State Basketball Player From Chicago
State Police have released surveillance footage of last month’s fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque that involved a New Mexico State basketball player and Chicago native. Rooftop parking lot video released Tuesday by police showed that three people approached New Mexico State University junior...
Bulls' Javonte Green Out Vs. Mavericks, Misses 3rd Game With Injury
Green out vs. Mavs, misses 3rd game with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green will not play in the Chicago Bulls' Saturday night home matchup against Dallas Mavericks, Billy Donovan told reporters pregame. The news poises Green to miss his third consecutive game with a bone...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Hopes Knee Injury Management Plan Is in Past
LaVine hopes knee injury management plan is in past originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After four in their first 12 games of the season, the Chicago Bulls’ home-road back-to-back set this weekend marks their first since Nov. 6 and 7. But this is not news because of a...
