The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will hold a gun buy from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event will take place at Upper Ministries located at 3575 NE 15th Street. GPD officers will hand out gift cards for up to $300 per gun with a limit of two firearms per vehicle. The price per firearm will be set by GPD’s gun assessor.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO