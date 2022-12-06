Read full article on original website
Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
4 arrests, 19 vehicles seized during DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police made four arrests including one of a driver who allegedly failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit during a DUI checkpoint on Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers conducted a DUI checkpoint in the 200 block of Union Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. […]
KCSO: Man arrested for felony evading and assault
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield after allegedly assaulting people and leading deputies on a short pursuit. According to KCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a disturbance call in northwest Bakersfield. According to Kern County Sheriff's Office, it happened 9:25 a.m....
Measure L passes in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Measure L, which changes how local police and fire department chiefs are chosen, has passed in Kern County. The ballot measure passed with 52.4 percent of the vote. Under the old charter, chiefs must come from within departments. Measure L changed that. The measure presents an opportunity for the city’s growth […]
Memorial services set for Kern firefighter Mark Schmidt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Memorial services will be held next week for Mark Schmidt, 61, the Kern County firefighter who passed away Nov. 27, after a battle with cancer. Schmidt is a 17-year veteran with the department. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Valley Baptist Church,...
Barricaded Suspect in Custody After Short Standoff
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene of a barricaded suspect refusing to comply with commands to come out of a house on… Read more "Barricaded Suspect in Custody After Short Standoff"
Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
Look up or you’ll miss an entryway to Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has some highly visible gateways to the city. The iconic Bakersfield sign just off Buck Owens Boulevard and the “Welcome” sign on Highway 99 near Hosking Road are two, but there’s a third you may not at all be familiar with. At the corners of Chester Avenue and Truxtun Avenue, […]
Bakersfield Toy Run set for Sunday
You're going to hear them roar — the motorcycles and their riders who will participate in the 2022 Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive set for Sunday at Beach Park and 21st Street. Rain or shine, riders will assemble between 7 and 10 a.m. to take off at 10...
Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been located at this time. Avoid the […]
BPD: 12-year-old missing, at-risk
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding an at-risk missing 12-year-old. Jeremiah Maroney was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of Miller Street, near Oregon Street. Maroney is considered at-risk due to age and having no prior history of running away.
Review boards clear officers in shooting that left Tehachapi man dead
An incident review board has determined a recent shooting involving several law enforcement officers that left one man dead was justified.
Man charged in Highway 58 crash that killed woman in disabled Thunderbird
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is facing three felony DUI-related charges for a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman on Highway 58. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He remains in custody on […]
Man acquitted of felony charges in Lake Isabella stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense. Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. […]
Omni Family Health opens new facility in NW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Omni Family Health celebrated the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art health center in northwest Bakersfield. This new location on 3800 Mall View Road, near Oswell Street, will offer family practice, dental, behavioral health, free prescription delivery, and more. Omni Family Health is a growing...
Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial unveiled in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds gathered for the unveiling of the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park in Bakersfield. Forty Kern County World War II veterans were celebrated during the ceremony. Hundreds of people came out for the unveiling of the Kern County WWII memorial. Many of them, veterans themselves. “We […]
Investigation into force used against teen suspects ongoing: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is ongoing into force used by Bakersfield police when taking two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody, a police spokesman said. Officers Jason Gonzalez and Nathan Cantu remain on full duty as the administrative investigation continues, police Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday. Each officer has been employed by the Bakersfield […]
Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
Bakersfield Police identify suspect in robbery that left employee hospitalized
When the employee asked to see the man's receipt for an item he was carrying, the suspect pushed the employee causing the employee to suffer " significant injury."
BPD looking for suspected driver involved in hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed a person on the Stockdale Highway. Police said the crash happened on December 4 around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of the Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way.
