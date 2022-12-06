Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing FiguresToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Related
rew-online.com
The Durst Organization Announces New Leasing Transactions at 825 Third Avenue
The Durst Organization (‘Durst’) today announced the completion of approximately 55,000 square feet of new leasing transactions within their repositioned office tower at 825 Third Avenue. The five new leases, all of which were recently signed, clearly demonstrate growing interest in 825 Third as midtown east’s newest trophy office destination for a range of industries.
rew-online.com
The Townhome Collection at Wonder Lofts – Expansive Two-Story Luxury Homes in Hoboken, NJ
A limited number of two-story, three- and four-bedroom townhome-style residences has been released for sale at Wonder Lofts, the historic condominium conversion of the famed Wonder Lofts building in the heart of Hoboken, NJ, and are available for immediate occupancy. The Townhome Collection at Wonder Lofts is located at the...
rew-online.com
GFP Real Estate Inks Three Leases Totaling 14,492 SF at 515 Madison in Manhattan’s Plaza District
GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce three lease transactions totaling 14,492 square feet at 515 Madison Ave. in Manhattan’s Plaza District. “It is encouraging to see so many of our long-term tenants extend their leases as we continue to put the worst of the pandemic behind us,” said Martin McGrath, senior managing director of GFP Real Estate. “515 Madison continues to see strong leasing activity due to its incredible location in the Plaza District.”
rew-online.com
Northwind Group Announces the Closing of $62 Million Completion to Condo Inventory Loan for 86 Unit Condominium Building in Long Island City, New York
Northwind Group, a Manhattan based real estate private equity firm, today announces that through its real estate debt funds, the firm provided a $62 million first mortgage completion to condo inventory loan secured by 86 for-sale residential units located in a prime area of Long Island City at 41-05 29th Street also known as NOVA. The Borrower is a joint venture between SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group, who together possesses extensive experience developing residential properties throughout New York City and other markets.
rew-online.com
Turnbridge Equities Celebrates Construction Milestone and Topping Out Ceremony for New York Region’s Largest Industrial Development
Turnbridge Equities, a real estate investment and development firm that uncovers commercial and industrial opportunities in high-growth and high barrier-to-entry markets, celebrates the topping out of the Bronx Logistics Center (BLC), the largest industrial development in New York City. Only a five-minute drive to Manhattan’s Upper West Side and a...
rew-online.com
Brookfield Properties, Park Tower Group Complete Eagle + West in Greenpoint Landing
Brookfield Properties, in partnership with Park Tower Group, today announced the completion of its 745-unit luxury residential complex, Eagle + West. Designed by world-renowned architecture firm OMA, the pair of towers and low-rise building feature a 42,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art amenities package and contribute over 30,000 square-feet of new public space to the city. Eagle + West is the latest set of buildings to open within the 22-acre, Greenpoint Landing master planned development.
rew-online.com
RXR and Partners Announce $261 Million Preferred Equity Investment For Class-A NYC Multifamily Portfolio
RXR, along with Macquarie Capital Principal Finance and the Qatar Investment Authority through its wholly-owned subsidiary QH RE Asset Company LLC (“QIA”), announced the closing of a $US261MM preferred equity investment in the acquisition of a three-building, 858-unit, $US825MM Class-A New York City multifamily portfolio owned by the late Sheldon Solow.
rew-online.com
Lauren (Werther) Hayes promoted to New York Project Management Director and Market Leader
Avison Young’s New York office is pleased to announce Lauren (Werther) Hayes’ promotion to Director and Market Leader for the New York Project Management region. As Director & Market Leader, Hayes will continue to develop opportunities and grow client relationships across the New York region and metropolitan area. She will also manage the New York Project Management team and provide project governance and oversight, with the primary objective of delivering quality service and value to Avison Young clients.
rew-online.com
Gotham Organization, Christian Cultural Center and Monadnock Development Celebrate Full City Council Approval for Innovative Urban Village in East New York
Christian Cultural Center (CCC) and Reverend A.R. Bernard, in partnership with the Gotham Organization and Monadnock Development, have received full city council approval to transform CCC’s East New York campus into a sustainable, pedestrian friendly, mixed-income community. The proposed development will supplement the existing church facility with 1,975 new income-based affordable residences in addition to numerous purpose-built neighborhood amenities, thoughtfully envisioned to support civic, spiritual, educational, cultural and economic opportunities.
rew-online.com
Jonathan Landau Launches New Real Estate Venture, Landau Properties, Announces First Project in Miami
Veteran real estate executive Jonathan Landau today announced the launch of his new venture, Landau Properties, a family-owned firm that will develop, acquire and operate properties in New York, South Florida and Boston. Landau will be joined by his daughter and son-in-law, Yaeli and DC Lowinger, and the company will begin sales at its first residential development in Miami next year.
rew-online.com
City Officials and Riseboro Celebrate Opening of Woodlawn Senior Living Development in the Bronx
On Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, RiseBoro Community Partnership, New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and New York City Human Resources Administration (HRA) celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Woodlawn Senior Living at 69 E 233rd Street, Bronx, New York. This development project, RiseBoro’s first in the borough of the Bronx, is a leading example of coordinated efforts between the City and State agencies to address the affordable housing crisis in New York City.
rew-online.com
American Triple I Announces the Closing of the $4.2 Billion JFK International Airport Terminal 6 Redevelopment
American Triple I (ATI), an infrastructure investment manager headquartered in New York City, announced the successful closing of a $4.2 billion project to build a new Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. ATI is an equity owner of JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), a private consortium partnered with The...
rew-online.com
SJP Project Solutions Announces Completion of Eisai’s 300,000-SF Purpose-Built Headquarters in Nutley, NJ
SJP Project Solutions — the third-party construction and project management arm of owner and developer SJP Properties — has completed its build-out of Eisai’s new U.S. headquarters at ON3, a high-tech bio-ecosystem in Nutley, New Jersey. Eisai, an oncology and neurology-focused pharmaceutical company and the U.S. subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., has relocated its U.S. headquarters from Woodcliff Lake, taking the entirety of 200 Metro Boulevard at ON3.
Comments / 0