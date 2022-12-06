ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside Market Report November 2022

Here’s the November 2022 Market Report for Oceanside with several changes from last month. Here’s the October 2022 market report in case you missed it. Private sales or manufactured, mobile, or multifamily housing are not included. Data are taken from the MLS and are believed to be accurate when this report was written, but not guaranteed.
Carlsbad Non-Traditional Holiday Trees

There are a number of Holiday Trees in Carlsbad. The traditional Carlsbad Holiday Tree stands proudly at the entrance to the Carlsbad Village Faire. By the way the “Tis the Season Holiday Open House” will be held at the Village Faire TOMORROW from 11 – 3 with prize drawings, restaurant and retailer specials, treats, and holiday music.
Stater Brothers store to close

Stater Brothers has announced that its store in Escondido will be closing in January. The Times-Advocate reached out to Deputy Director of Economic Development Jennifer Schoeneck to see if she could share any insights on this. “Stater Brothers made the decision to sell the store and the deal closed in...
Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
Rock Climber Who Fell to His Death at El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside ID'd

A rock climber who fell to his death Sunday on El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside has been identified by the San Diego County medical Examiner's office as 22-year-old Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno from San Diego. Takatsuno fell Sunday just after 12 p.m. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue...
