athomeincarlsbad.com
Oceanside Market Report November 2022
Here’s the November 2022 Market Report for Oceanside with several changes from last month. Here’s the October 2022 market report in case you missed it. Private sales or manufactured, mobile, or multifamily housing are not included. Data are taken from the MLS and are believed to be accurate when this report was written, but not guaranteed.
athomeincarlsbad.com
Carlsbad Non-Traditional Holiday Trees
There are a number of Holiday Trees in Carlsbad. The traditional Carlsbad Holiday Tree stands proudly at the entrance to the Carlsbad Village Faire. By the way the “Tis the Season Holiday Open House” will be held at the Village Faire TOMORROW from 11 – 3 with prize drawings, restaurant and retailer specials, treats, and holiday music.
times-advocate.com
Stater Brothers store to close
Stater Brothers has announced that its store in Escondido will be closing in January. The Times-Advocate reached out to Deputy Director of Economic Development Jennifer Schoeneck to see if she could share any insights on this. “Stater Brothers made the decision to sell the store and the deal closed in...
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
San Diego Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays 2022
Here are all of the neighborhoods who deck their halls, driveways and yards for the holidays throughout San Diego County!
architecturaldigest.com
Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million
Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
Knife-wielding homeless man threatens La Jolla restaurant employees: police
A homeless man was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking restaurant workers with a knife in La Jolla, said the San Diego Police Department.
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in California
A 22-year-old rock climber was seen falling from 200 ft off a 500 ft tall El Cajon Mountain by nearby climbers. That is almost a 20-story building height, according to reports.
Bicyclist hit by car, seriously injured in Rancho Penasquitos
A 63-year-old man riding a mountain bicycle was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Friday in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood.
15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Mission Valley
Two men are in custody after an month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
NBC San Diego
Rock Climber Who Fell to His Death at El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside ID'd
A rock climber who fell to his death Sunday on El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside has been identified by the San Diego County medical Examiner's office as 22-year-old Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno from San Diego. Takatsuno fell Sunday just after 12 p.m. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue...
Parents of Woman Who Died with Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sue City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year are suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
Driver killed in vehicle, MTS trolley crash
A crash involving a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Blue Line trolley and pickup truck left a driver dead in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, authorities said.
