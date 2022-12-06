Avison Young’s New York office is pleased to announce Lauren (Werther) Hayes’ promotion to Director and Market Leader for the New York Project Management region. As Director & Market Leader, Hayes will continue to develop opportunities and grow client relationships across the New York region and metropolitan area. She will also manage the New York Project Management team and provide project governance and oversight, with the primary objective of delivering quality service and value to Avison Young clients.

