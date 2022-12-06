Read full article on original website
'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids. The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.
Corpus Christi nine-year-old makes it his mission to give the gift of joy this season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get your children thinking about giving back to others this holiday season -- one nine-year-old is leading the way. Nate Gonzalez founded the community project called Nate's Next Kid Up. His mission is to make sure every child in the community has a good Christmas.
Reindeer Run to support Bikes for Kids this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, one group in town raises money to purchase bikes for kids. That group is creatively called... Bikes for Kids! This weekend, they are bringing the magic of the holidays with a Reindeer Run and Walk!. The 5K Run and Kids 1K will starts...
1,000 students now 'Islanders Forever' after TAMUCC graduation Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of smiles and fulfilled dreams took place at the Texas A&M University Fall 2022 graduation ceremony. The commencement took place downtown at the American Bank Center. The students decorated their caps for the big day as they walked the stage to receive their diplomas...
'Labor of Love': Rockport Center for the Arts is back after Hurricane Harvey
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport is celebrating its grand reopening of the Rockport Center for the Arts. Over $12 million has gone into the facility, that has been described by its Executive Director, Luis Purón, as a labor of love. “I think people are going to discover this...
Tuloso-Midway Middle School prohibits backpacks for rest of fall semester after recent threat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Middle School will not be allowing backpacks for the rest of the fall semester. This coming after a potential threat was brought to the attention of the Independent school district. In a proactive approach to keep students as safe as possible, two measures were...
TAMU-CC graduate proves that it's never too late to earn a degree
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are set to walk the stage at the American Bank Center Saturday -- with one student in particular showcasing just how far hard work and perseverance can go. Letty Guval-DeLuna will be the first in her family to earn...
Shoppers Beware: CCPD warns of red flags, safety concerns while shopping online
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shopping online in the convenience of your home may be the most comfortable way to shop, but you run the risk of getting scammed for a product that looks nice on the webpage, but entirely different in real life. 3NEWS spoke with Corpus Christi police...
Musical offering prepares community for the season of Advent
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A musical offering was held at The All-Saints Episcopal Church in order to help people enter the great season of Advent. The seasonal event comes as the church prepares for Christmas day and the feast of incarnation. For centuries churches have been preparing worshipers and followers to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
'Not valuable at all, but so precious to me': Ring returned to mother who lost it in busy Black Friday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melanie Tijerina never thought she would see the ring she had special made to honor her children again. "I actually started to convince myself I had possibly thrown it away after hand-drying my hands," Tijerina said. Tijerina was shopping at La Palmera mall on the...
Low attendance at Pearl Harbor remembrance makes WWII survivor feel invisible
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a small crowd of people who took part in the annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony atSherrill Park. One World War II veteran wasn’t too happy about the small crowd on Wednesday. "People don’t care," said World War II survivor Jose Mendez. "You...
Walking in 'A Reading Wonderland...' Christmas Tree Forest returns for 13th year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sometimes, all you need to get into the spirit of the season is a change of scenery. Why not kick things off by swapping your palm trees for Christmas trees at the Art Museum of South Texas?. Junior League of Corpus Christi co-chairs Erika Roelse...
Kyle Park to run free 'n' wild in Portland Dec. 16
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a cowboy Christmas, y'all!. Local favorite country artist Kyle Park is set to headline a free concert in the Portland Community Center parking lot at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Park's performance in the concert will follow the closing of the Illuminated Tinsel Trot...
Christmas to last all month long during Portland's Christmas on the Coast celebration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas lasts all month long in Portland!. Kristin Connor of Portland Parks and Rec joined us live to get us caught up on everything involved in this year's month-long Christmas on the Coast celebration, which will include Christmas in Portland, a Tinsel Trot and a free concert by local country favorite Kyle Park.
Community gathers for live nativity scene at First Baptist Church
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The perfect way to kick-off the holidays happened over at First Baptist Church today with a live nativity scene. Those who attended enjoyed a self-guided walk with live music from a children's choir, real animals and more. The event is held year after year for...
'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
Conveyor belt machine causes plant fire on Hopkins Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a plant fire Friday afternoon on the city's north-west side. Crews arrived on Hopkins Road near the Corpus Christi International Airport . The call was for a large filter container that had caught fire. CCFD officials told 3NEWS...
Corpus Christi surfer bitten by shark while surfing at North Packery Channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One surfer had a close call after he was bitten by a shark while out in the water at the North Packery Channel off Zahn Road Tuesday morning. The surfer was able to make it back to shore and was treated for the injury to his foot. Despite several puncture wounds, 3NEWS was told that he will be okay.
South Texas illuminated boat parade returns for the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The illuminated Boat Parade brought the community together for the holidays. The event was held downtown at the Corpus Christi Marina. Holiday cheer was definitely in the air and on the water as the cheerful parade lit up the marina and the faces of numerous residents.
