Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids. The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Musical offering prepares community for the season of Advent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A musical offering was held at The All-Saints Episcopal Church in order to help people enter the great season of Advent. The seasonal event comes as the church prepares for Christmas day and the feast of incarnation. For centuries churches have been preparing worshipers and followers to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Kyle Park to run free 'n' wild in Portland Dec. 16

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a cowboy Christmas, y'all!. Local favorite country artist Kyle Park is set to headline a free concert in the Portland Community Center parking lot at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Park's performance in the concert will follow the closing of the Illuminated Tinsel Trot...
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

