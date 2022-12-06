Read full article on original website
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Kate Winslet Told A Hilarious Story About The Time She "Nearly Did A Poo" On Stage
"I’m lying on a white sheet, NAKED on the stage!”
Diddy Announces Surprise Birth Of Baby Girl Named After Him
The hip-hop mogul made the surprise announcement about his family's new addition, Love Sean Combs, on Twitter.
Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage at Milwaukee Concert as Crowd Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat
Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off the stage of her Milwaukee concert on Saturday evening, as authorities halted the event to respond to a bomb threat at the venue. “Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” reads a statement shared by Pabst Theater Group, the organizer behind the concert. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.” Pabst Theater Group also shared that they are working with LaBelle to “reschedule the show.” The Milwaukee Police Department was...
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
