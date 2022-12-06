As you may have heard, Bob Iger is BACK as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company following the exit of Bob Chapek. That’s right, Iger has signed back on to lead the company for a two-year stint, in which time he’s been tasked to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term.” But, just how difficult will it be to find a successor for Iger? Here’s why it might be easier than you think.

1 DAY AGO