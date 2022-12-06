Read full article on original website
Why It Might Be Easy To Replace Bob Iger at Disney
As you may have heard, Bob Iger is BACK as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company following the exit of Bob Chapek. That’s right, Iger has signed back on to lead the company for a two-year stint, in which time he’s been tasked to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term.” But, just how difficult will it be to find a successor for Iger? Here’s why it might be easier than you think.
Ticket Changes and Price Increases, a Genie+ Update (and Lawsuit), and More Major Disney News
Do you know about the important Genie+ change? The ticket price increases? And the Genie+ lawsuit? NO?! Well, it’s time to get caught up then! Join us as we go through the biggest Disney news from this past week. Ticket Increases and Changes. An important ticket change is now...
PHOTO: See the HUGE Addition to the ‘Moana’ Attraction at EPCOT
If you’ve been to EPCOT recently, you’ve probably noticed the temporary walls blocking off a rather large construction zone in the center of the park. EPCOT is going through a historic transformation that has brought new neighborhoods already and will include a new festival center and a brand new attraction — Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana. We’ve been keeping up with the latest construction updates from Journey of Water, and now a HUGE part of the attraction has been installed — let’s check it out!
Like most things, your Costco membership is going to get more expensive.
Top 10 Disney Dollar Tree Finds
Here at DFB, we like to consider ourselves experts on Disney merchandise!. We check for new merchandise in Disney World every day, and we do our fair share of online shopping for the latest collectibles, accessories, apparel, and more. But there’s one place that you may not think to look for Disney items…a store that you probably have close nearby!
NEW Disney Genie Survey Could Point to Future Changes
In 2021, Disney rolled out a new program called the Disney Genie, which includes both free and paid components to help you plan your best day in a Disney Park. While the free Disney Genie assists you in your daily plans, Genie+ allows you to bypass standby lines and book faster ride Lightning Lanes for a fee. Genie+ has recently changed and now Disney has generated a survey about the Disney Genie!
What Wait Times Really Look Like in Disney World in December
The holidays are in full swing at Disney World and now we’re back with another look at the wait times!. While the week of Thanksgiving brought high crowds, the week following the holiday was much quieter, although Disney World wasn’t exactly empty. And now that we’re getting closer to Christmas, have the wait times started to increase yet? Let’s find out!
What Are Disney World Crowds Like in January?
It’s not always easy to decide what time of year to visit Disney World. Do you take advantage of school or holiday breaks? Visit in the summer for the warm heat? Plan your trips around EPCOT festivals or runDisney marathons? Or, you might plan around one very specific Disney World element — CROWDS. Some people don’t mind them but others will avoid them at all costs. So what are the crowds like in January? We’re here to break it down for you!
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: New Reasons To Eat Your Way Around the Hotels
We couldn’t imagine a better time to visit Disney World hotels. Between the decorations and Christmas trees, the gingerbread displays, and new snacks, the holiday season is the perfect time to resort hop if you have time! But there’s a lot more going on at the hotels, too, so let’s see what kind of updates we have for you!
Explore Disney World With Josh Gad (AKA Olaf)!
There is just so much to see and do in Disney World — and we often invite you along to see and do a lot of stuff with us!. From hotel room tours to eating our way around festivals to trying out ALL the holiday snacks, we like to bring you along on our journey through the resort. But this time, we’re inviting you to explore Disney World with a Disney celebrity, Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf!!!
All the Disney Board Games You Can Buy at Target
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. During the pandemic, sales of board games SOARED. This revival has held on, even into 2022!. Board games come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you like to play...
Do You Qualify for a 20% DISCOUNT at the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays?
Certain guests can save BIG at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays this year. The 2022 Festival includes more than 15 Holiday Kitchens throughout EPCOT, each serving unique holiday eats from around the world. Most of the snacks and treats (which come in tasting portions) cost between $5 and $10, but soon Disney World Annual Passholders will get a special DISCOUNT at the festival booths!
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World
D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
New Scavenger Hunt Added To Play Disney Parks App for EPCOT
A LOT of things were announced as part of the massive EPCOT transformation before 2020, but because of the global health crisis, some projects were put on hold indefinitely. Some of those projects are finally coming to fruition: we got a new Guardians of the Galaxy Ride, construction on the Moana attraction is coming right along, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure has been open for a while. But the DuckTales-themed scavenger hunt that was mentioned way back in 2019 was nowhere to be seen for quite some time — until now.
PHOTOS: The Latest Look at TRON Testing in Disney World
We’ve been keeping a close eye on TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom as the ride continues to get ready for its opening. The new Tomorrowland ride will be making its official debut in spring 2023, and we’ve been bringing you the latest construction updates as we prepare for its arrival. As the ride gets ready to open, it has gone through a variety of different phases of testing the ride vehicles. And now we have an updated look at the latest phase of tests.
One Disney World Hotel Is Going All Out for the Holidays!
EPCOT’s got the Festival of the Holidays going on, Magic Kingdom has Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and there are tons of decorations to see everywhere. If you’ll be in Disney this holiday season and are staying at Disney’s Swan & Dolphin Resorts, there are LOTS of holiday offerings you need to know about!
NEWS: Taylor Swift Will Direct and Write a Film for Disney
There’s no denying that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars around today. She’s an accomplished singer and songwriter who has been in the spotlight since she was fifteen. And now, she’s getting ready to add another job description to her resumé as she prepares to direct her first feature film.
UPDATE on the Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Sequel
Disney has been releasing a variety of live-action remakes of classic films for several years now!. Disney’s live-action Aladdin film premiered back in 2019 and plans for a sequel were announced in 2020. Since then, many Aladdin fans have been waiting and wondering what’s going on with the sequel, and now we finally have a bit of an update.
A NEW Hotel Just Opened Near Disney World!
There are a TON of places to stay around Disney World. There are Disney World hotels, campsites, Airbnbs, off-property hotels, and more. It can be hard to decide where to stay, especially because certain hotels get Disney World benefits that others don’t, but at least there are a lot of different options! And now, there’s a NEW place to stay near Disney World!
