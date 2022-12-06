ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. “We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections...
KWCH.com

Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies in W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday update: The Wichita Fire Department confirmed an older man died in the hospital after a house fire in west Wichita, Friday night. WFD said crews found the man on the first floor of the home and started resuscitation efforts. WFD said the fire is still...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Inmate dies at Winfield Correctional Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield Correctional Facility inmate Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Friday. Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19. Per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.
WINFIELD, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley

First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former NASA astronaut Commander John Herrington. Updated: 13 hours ago. Those with the museum say the anonymous matching donation comes at a big time since it just recently became a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rise in respiratory viruses leads to shortage in children’s fever-reducing medications

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of the country is seeing higher-than-usual levels of seasonal, upper respiratory viruses including the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold. A national report this week says a “tripledemic,” of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is straining hospitals across the U.S. as much as the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is creating another supply issue, this time with children’s fever-reducing medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen.
WICHITA, KS

