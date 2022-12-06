Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KWCH.com
Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. “We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections...
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
Mother says 5 years is long enough to wait for City of Wichita to pay for her son’s death
A Wichita mother who lost her son in a police shooting wants to know when the City of Wichita will pay up.
DA: Wichita contractor ordered to pay $17,000 after botched job on Derby pool deck
Derby city inspectors said in court that the project required a permit and would not pass inspection.
South Wichita elementary school closes because of staff illnesses, lack of substitutes
The school plans to reopen Monday.
KWCH.com
Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
KWCH.com
Man dies in W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday update: The Wichita Fire Department confirmed an older man died in the hospital after a house fire in west Wichita, Friday night. WFD said crews found the man on the first floor of the home and started resuscitation efforts. WFD said the fire is still...
KWCH.com
Custodians deep clean Colvin Elementary School after 2-day closure due to illness
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several schools across the state continue to deal with illness. Wichita’s Colvin Elementary School remained closed for a second straight day because of staffing challenges due to illness. With no kids in class, custodians were busy Friday doing a thorough cleaning of the school. From...
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
KWCH.com
Inmate dies at Winfield Correctional Facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield Correctional Facility inmate Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Friday. Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19. Per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
A new traffic detour at Wichita's north junction
KDOT’s Tom Hein joins us on a foggy morning in Wichita, and a day where a ramp at the north junction will close for approximately 2 months. The ramp from K-254 to southbound I-135 closed this morning and Tom gives us details on the detour.
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former NASA astronaut Commander John Herrington. Updated: 13 hours ago. Those with the museum say the anonymous matching donation comes at a big time since it just recently became a...
KWCH.com
Rise in respiratory viruses leads to shortage in children’s fever-reducing medications
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of the country is seeing higher-than-usual levels of seasonal, upper respiratory viruses including the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold. A national report this week says a “tripledemic,” of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is straining hospitals across the U.S. as much as the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is creating another supply issue, this time with children’s fever-reducing medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen.
Police identify woman, 63, who died in collision in Park City on Tuesday morning
The woman was from Valley Center.
Comments / 3