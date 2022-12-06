Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Is Reportedly Done With WWE (For Now)
Sasha Banks' status with WWE has been a mystery ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw back in mid-May. News broke earlier this week that Banks would be present for New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, which raised even more questions. Dave Meltzer explained the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that Banks is effectively "done" with WWE right now, but that can change at any time. Even though WWE will have a presence at Wrestle Kingdom via The Good Brothers' involvement, they reportedly had nothing to do with Banks being there.
Watch: "The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon" Trailer Released
The trailer for VICE's The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon documentary dropped this weekend, giving wrestling fans a hint of what the new documentary will cover when it drops on Tuesday. The clip featured Jim Cornette, Vince Russo and Bryan Alvarez as talking heads and featured a wide variety of McMahon clips, from Owen Hart confronting him to him walking out of a courtroom in a neck brace during the Steroid Trials to him casually tossing away a microphone shortly after The Wall Street Journal dropped its initial report about McMahon's sexual misconduct scandal earlier this year. This will mark the first documentary to cover the scandal that wound up resulting in McMahon leaving the company and stepping down from all his positions back in July.
New ROH Tag Team Champions Crowned at Final Battle
A much-anticipated rematch was happening at today's ROH Final Battle, and that's an understatement, as previous matches between the two have been heralded as match-of-the-year contenders. It was time for The Briscoes vs FTR for the ROH Tag Team Championships, and as it was a Double Dog Collar Match, it was just as bloody and epic as you would expect. The match was as violent as they come, and both teams were absolutely bloody by the end of it all. While there were several near falls, no one was actually pinned, as Jay was able to wrap a chain around Dax's mouth, and since Cash couldn't get to him, he passed out just long enough to give the Briscoes the win and their Titles back once again.
Ronda Rousey Goes Into Detail About Her Survivor Series Botch
Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series WarGames, but the match wasn't without controversy. A botched spot involving an attempted DDT on the apron resulted in plenty of criticism from fans, to the point where "#FireRondaRousey" trended for a few days last week. Rousey then appeared on a gaming streak this week and openly admitted the mistake was her fault and that she felt she "failed" Shotzi.
Wheeler Yuta Defies the Odds and Becomes New ROH Pure Champion at Final Battle
It was time for an awaited rematch at ROH Final Battle for the Pure Championship, as the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia was facing the man he took the Title from initially in Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. Each wrestler would have three rope breaks to use during the match, but because of Garcia's gameplay, Yuta would end up using all of his much earlier than anyone anticipated. Despite the odds and being down to no rope breaks, Yuta was able to hit Garcia with a flurry of offense after a cover, never letting him breathe and gain a foothold, and he was able to knock out Garcia and get the win, becoming the new ROH Pure Champion.
Update on WWE's Plans for The New Day in NXT
The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made a surprise appearance on this week's NXT and wound up getting booked to face Pretty Deadly for the NXT Championships this Saturday at NXT Deadline. Shawn Michaels then took part in a media conference call on Thursday and explained how the idea to bring Kingston and Woods down to the developmental brand came about and how long they intend to stay on the brand. While the two did challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in mid-November, they've otherwise been relegated to SmackDown's midcard ever since Big E suffered his broken neck earlier this year.
Sasha Banks and Bayley Reunion Announced
Sasha Banks has been away from the world of professional wrestling for the better part of 2022. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion walked out of WWE alongside teammate Naomi ahead of an episode of Monday Night Raw, with the reported reasoning being creative frustrations. Since then, Banks and Naomi have remained in the spotlight, appearing at red carpet premieres for films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and streaming shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While the public is not necessarily privy to all the notable names that Banks has appeared with, photographs have revealed that she has spent time with The New Day, Bandido, and Juventud Guerrera while on her sabbatical.
