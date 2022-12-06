Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
WUSA
'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Recalls Her Battle With Cancer as a Teenager
Ashley Park is sharing her story of challenge and triumph that motivated her to chase her dreams. The Emily in Paris star recently opened up to Shape magazine for their Motivation Issue, and explained how her battle with cancer as a teenager fueled her drive to become an actress. "Once...
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
A life ‘Lesson’ in friendship with LaTanya Richardson Jackson
B’way’s Sro Ethel Barrymore Theatre houses August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” with Samuel L. Jackson. Why only a limited run through January? Its director LaTanya Richardson Jackson: “Movie stars have to go where the bills get paid.” LaTanya, Jackson’s wife of 42 years: “I was raised in Georgia by grandparents. She was a cook, he sold hardware. Mom a nurse. My uncle ran the post office. Aunt, board of Ed. Stationed in Germany, my Marine father wrote poorly, so my name, Sonya, ended up LaTanya. “At 14 I was in pageants in Spelman College — where I met Sam. That’s when I could remember everything....
WUSA
Tina Turner Mourns Death of 'Beloved Son' Ronnie
Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son. The 83-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to speak out about her son, Ronnie Turner, the same day his wife, Afida Turner, shared the news of his death. He was 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," Tina...
WUSA
Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script
..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
WUSA
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
WUSA
'My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Mom Barbara
My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore shared the news that her mother, Barbara Thore, has died. She was 76. The 39-year-old reality TV star said that her mother died from a cerebral amyloid angiopathy. "Rest In Peace, Sweet Mommy. June 22, 1946—December 7, 2022," the No BS...
WUSA
Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs
Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world. The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the...
WUSA
Kourtney Kardashian Talks Recovering From IVF Journey 10 Months After Stopping: 'It Gets Better'
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her now-husband, Travis Barker. The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of her treadmill which reads that she ran...
WUSA
Ryan Reynolds Meets King Charles III and Camilla at Wrexham Soccer Club With Rob McElhenney
Welcome to Wrexham, Your Majesties! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had a brush with British royalty on Friday. The co-owners of the Wrexham Football Club in Wales welcomed King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, to the soccer pitch, shaking hands with the reigning monarch. According to royal reporters,...
WUSA
James Cameron Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio Was Almost Not Cast in 'Titanic' (Exclusive)
While Kate Winslet is making headlines for her record-setting underwater scenes in Avatar: The Way of Water, the film is also getting attention for the fact that it reunites the actress with director James Cameron, whom she first worked with on Titanic. With the release of the highly anticipated Avatar...
WUSA
Gayle King Weighs In on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal
Gayle King can describe the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal at Good Morning America with five words -- "very messy and very sloppy." The 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the romance during her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen brought...
WUSA
Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...
WUSA
Christina Applegate Says 'Dead to Me' Helped Her Cope With MS Diagnosis: 'It Was Cathartic'
Christina Applegate admits she's always been one to bury herself in work in order to deflect from real-life affliction, be it contentious breakups or her breast cancer diagnosis in 2008. But when she was diagnosed with MS in 2021, she says she finally had a platform where she could, for the first time, "fall apart" and grieve in a scene, and it proved to be "cathartic."
WUSA
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Her Privacy Amid Concerns Over Social Media Behavior
Sam Asghari is addressing concerns over wife Britney Spears' recent social media activity and her absence from public events. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman."
WUSA
Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became the Coolest Mom' After Joining the 'National Treasure' Reboot (Exclusive)
The National Treasure universe expands with Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, who finds herself caught up in the world of treasure-hunting after learning an ancient artifact may be a connection to her late father. The upcoming action-adventure series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007, and reunites original screenwriters Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel back in the fold.
WUSA
Al Roker Is Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital
Al Roker is back at home! On Thursday, the Today show weatherman took to Instagram to announce that he's home from the hospital after a series of health issues. To celebrate his hospital exit, Roker shared a smiling pic of himself, as well as a shot with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and a third photo with Roberts and their 24-year-old daughter, Leila.
WUSA
Trevor Noah Bids Farewell to 'The Daily Show' in Emotional Final Episode Sign-Off
Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday, and bid farewell to fans by sharing the episode with his correspondents and signing off with a tearful and heartfelt message of gratitude. "I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah shared with those in the...
WUSA
Al Roker Gets a Special 'Today' Tribute After Being Released From Hospital
While he's not back on the Today set just yet, Al Roker's colleagues are celebrating his latest milestone. After being hospitalized in November and December, the longtime NBC weatherman revealed on Thursday that he was officially back home. His work family celebrated the happy news back in the studio on Friday, sharing with viewers that Roker had been discharged.
WUSA
Shelley Duvall On Her Return to Acting After 20 Years (Exclusive)
Shelley Duvall returns to the screen this year after a two-decade hiatus from acting. ET spoke with Duvall, best known for her role in The Shining, ahead of the release of writer-director Scott Goldberg's new horror film, The Forest Hills. "I know it's been a long time," 73-year-old Duvall said,...
Comments / 0