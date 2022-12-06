Read full article on original website
JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate middle schools for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools pulled two staff members out of two separate middle schools for investigations. At least one of them involves the LMPD Crimes Against Children's Unit. JCPS confirms that employees at Lassiter Middle School and Jefferson County Traditional Middle School have been reassigned. Lassiter's...
Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky
The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class. Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday: DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in ...
Family, friends remember Lexington historian Foster Ockerman, Jr
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community is remembering the life and legacy of local historian Foster Ockerman, Junior. The 70-year old passed away on Sunday. The Lexington native was known for his work as a local historian. “When I think of Foster, I think of history because he was passionate...
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
FBI Louisville investigating threats to ‘several’ Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — FBI Louisville says it’s investigating threats to “several” Kentucky high schools. In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, FBI Louisville said the threats were all posted online but didn’t name which schools received threats or how many. “While we have no indication...
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LMPD deputy chief will serve as department's interim leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday, Louisville Mayor elect Craig Greenberg announced one of his first appointments. LMPD's Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief, once current Chief Erika Shields leaves in January. Gwinn-Villaroel followed Shields from Atlanta to Louisville. She had been the training commander for Atlanta’s...
Actress Chrissy Metz visits Lexington to kick off wine sales
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hollywood actress and co-star in the award-winning series “This Is Us” Chrissy Metz was in Lexington Saturday signing bottles of wine for her kick off of “Joyful Heart.”. Metz’s Joyful Heart Wine Company, which she founded last year, collaborated with award winning winemaker Nicole...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Local jailers speak on current issues their detention centers are facing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Over the past few years, Detention Centers across the state of Kentucky have faced multiple issues when it comes to violence inside the jails, an increase in inmates, and a decrease in staff. This year the Fayette County Detention Center has had 10 reported assaults...
The Nest’s ‘Reindeer Express’ helping countless families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nest is giving back to women, children and families in need this holiday season with its annual event Reindeer Express. The Nest says 800 invitations were sent out this year to their clients which include around 1,300 children under 5 years old. Parents can...
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
