Yakima School District focuses on gang prevention
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima School District is working to reach kids before they turn to gang involvement. Lewis and Clark Middle School Counselor Felix Espinoza said kids start to show signs of gang involvement when aspects of their personality begin to slowly change. “It’s like a virus in...
Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
Woman survives stabbing in Moxee home
MOXEE, Wash. — A 40-year-old man has been booked into the Yakima County Jail following a stabbing at a home on the 700 block of Millenium St., according to a press release from Moxee Police Department’s Lieutenant Mark Lewis. MPD responded to the 9-1-1 call around 8:30 a.m....
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
ifiberone.com
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
nbcrightnow.com
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ifiberone.com
Crushed, cold and nearly dead, stranded motorist too injured to contact anyone after crashing near Ellensburg saved
ELLENSBURG - A local man will likely live to see another Christmas thanks to the actions of his girlfriend and a swift response by first responders in Kittitas County over the weekend. On Sunday just after midnight, Kittitas County deputies and Ellensburg police went looking for a motorist who was...
Luminaria lights up Yakima Arboretum
YAKIMA, Wash. – The annual Luminaria event will return to the Yakima Area Arboretum this weekend. A mile long trail, lined with holiday lights and luminaria candles await those who attend. For 30 years, the event has stood the test of time allowing generations to celebrate the beauty. Executive...
Yakima Herald Republic
Report: Grandview man found shot to death a homicide victim
A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim. An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release. Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old...
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
Driver found dead in a car crash near Grandview was actually killed by a bullet
Detectives hope the public can help them find out what happened.
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather – When and where the snow, rain and wintery mix will fall this weekend
-Friday night- -Winter Weather Warning for Kittitas County with 4 to 6 inches of new snow into tomorrow morning with a chance of additional ice. -Winter Weather Advisory for Yakima County with 2 to 4 inches of new snow into Saturday AM. -The Mid-Columbia could see early snow, changing to...
