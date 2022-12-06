ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima School District focuses on gang prevention

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima School District is working to reach kids before they turn to gang involvement. Lewis and Clark Middle School Counselor Felix Espinoza said kids start to show signs of gang involvement when aspects of their personality begin to slowly change. “It’s like a virus in...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
YAKIMA, WA
Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee

MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
MOXEE, WA
Woman survives stabbing in Moxee home

MOXEE, Wash. — A 40-year-old man has been booked into the Yakima County Jail following a stabbing at a home on the 700 block of Millenium St., according to a press release from Moxee Police Department’s Lieutenant Mark Lewis. MPD responded to the 9-1-1 call around 8:30 a.m....
MOXEE, WA
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Luminaria lights up Yakima Arboretum

YAKIMA, Wash. – The annual Luminaria event will return to the Yakima Area Arboretum this weekend. A mile long trail, lined with holiday lights and luminaria candles await those who attend. For 30 years, the event has stood the test of time allowing generations to celebrate the beauty. Executive...
YAKIMA, WA
Report: Grandview man found shot to death a homicide victim

A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim. An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release. Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA

