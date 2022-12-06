ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clarence Walker

Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?

Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure. 
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
ktalnews.com

Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
CONROE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report

HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy