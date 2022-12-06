Read full article on original website
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas state employee charged with smuggling migrants to HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
Innocence Project of Texas takes up case of Houston woman convicted of killing her husband in 2012
HOUSTON — The Innocence Project of Texas is picking up the case of a Houston woman convicted of killing her husband. Sandra Melgar was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2017 for the murder of her husband, Jaime Melgar. "We have a renewed hope," Elizabeth "Lizz" Melgar, the...
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
Texas traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
A traffic stop that occurred on the morning of Dec. 2 led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
wtaw.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
ktalnews.com
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
fox26houston.com
Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
Harris County inmate convicted of killing HPD Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 no longer on death row
Retrying the punishment phase of the death penalty trial was difficult as many witnesses have died or have been declared incompetent since the original trial 30 years ago.
Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
Click2Houston.com
High-ranking gang leader called ‘Big Head’ and member in white supremacy prison gang sentenced: DOJ
HOUSTON – A high-ranking gang leader and member of the Aryan Circle have been sentenced for crimes they committed as part of their roles in the white supremacy prison gang, according to the U.S. Justice Department. According to court documents, Aryan Circle is a race-based and violent prison gang...
Click2Houston.com
Man could spend life behind bars after FBI, HPD say he targeted trans people on dating app then assaulted them
HOUSTON – The FBI and Houston police are working together to find more victims in targeted attacks against transgender people. Authorities say Salih Ali Alhemoud would allegedly set up fake dates through the Grindr dating app, and then assault the unsuspecting victims in their homes. Kidnapping, possession of a...
Click2Houston.com
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report
HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
Three fugitives on DPS "Ten Most Wanted" list are back behind bars
Troopers had been looking for 47-year-old Patrick Paul Carrier of Houston for more than a year. He had prior convictions for murder and drug possession and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
wbrz.com
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The chase began west of LA 415 shortly before 10 p.m. and made its way across the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge.
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
After a series of issues in Democratic-leaning Harris County on Election Day, Republican state leaders in Texas have suggested criminal charges may be warranted.
18-wheeler turnover shuts down part of FM 1162
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene of an overturn 18-wheeler on FM 1162 between County Road 413 and County Road 410. According to authorities, this is a one-vehicle crash with no injuries. However, the roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time until...
