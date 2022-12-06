ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
600 ESPN El Paso

This Holiday Movie Is The One Texans Watch the Most

The holidays are in full swing here in the Lone Star state, and that means it's time for snuggling up on the couch and watching your favorite holiday movie. There are lots of great holiday classics, like "It's a Wonderful Life", and lots of modern holiday classics, like "Elf", there's even movies that you wouldn't think are holiday movies but they totally are- like "Die Hard' (YES, it's a Christmas movie!).
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy