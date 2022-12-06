ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating man's murder in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, who had been shot. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - A young man died in a Phoenix shooting and three others were injured Friday night, the police department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue where witnesses say they saw several people running away from the scene after hearing rounds of gunfire.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix on Friday night, and police are looking for the driver involved. The collision happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Mario Aguirre, had...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in early morning Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down early Sunday morning after a deadly crash, police said. The collision happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard. One person died from their injuries, and two others were hurt but are expected to survive. The roadway is closed...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Large fire at Mesa storage facility sends smoke billowing into air

Mesa Fire Capt. Josh Blum says the nature of the business created obstacles for crews because "you never know what’s inside there. It could be anything." He added, "We had a heavy fire load, and with all the locked storage units in there, we had a difficult time making forward progress."
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix apartment fire leaves 1 hospitalized

PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Phoenix, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to an apartment near Central and Baseline early Saturday morning and discovered "thick smoke" coming from the entrance to the building. "Crews were able to knockdown...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

6-year-old walking to school dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Granada West Elementary School student is dead after being struck by a car in Phoenix Thursday morning, the city's police department said. Officers arrived at the scene near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street to find a man and his child were hit by a car while they were walking to school, the department said. The child was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say

PHOENIX – Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Dozens of kids shop with Phoenix officers

The 12th Annual Shop with a Cop event kicked off bright and early Thursday morning. 180 kids attended this event hosted by the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and Kohls. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash on SR 85 in Buckeye leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - SR 85 southbound in Buckeye has reopened after a crash that killed 2 people and hospitalized 3 others on Saturday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The closure was at Hazen Road, milepost 149. The southbound lanes were closed for more than 12 hours...
BUCKEYE, AZ

