Tempe driver shoots attempted carjacker, leaving him in critical condition: police
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man was shot in Tempe overnight after he allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle, police said. Investigators say it began sometime after 1 a.m. on Dec. 10 near 6th Street and Mill Avenue. The suspect reportedly had opened the front passenger door of a car that...
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating man's murder in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, who had been shot. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he later died.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - A young man died in a Phoenix shooting and three others were injured Friday night, the police department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue where witnesses say they saw several people running away from the scene after hearing rounds of gunfire.
fox10phoenix.com
Motorcyclist killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix on Friday night, and police are looking for the driver involved. The collision happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Mario Aguirre, had...
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in early morning Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down early Sunday morning after a deadly crash, police said. The collision happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard. One person died from their injuries, and two others were hurt but are expected to survive. The roadway is closed...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
fox10phoenix.com
Large fire at Mesa storage facility sends smoke billowing into air
Mesa Fire Capt. Josh Blum says the nature of the business created obstacles for crews because "you never know what’s inside there. It could be anything." He added, "We had a heavy fire load, and with all the locked storage units in there, we had a difficult time making forward progress."
fox10phoenix.com
Girlfriend shoots boyfriend during argument in Phoenix, leads to carjacking in Glendale: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after police say a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend escalated into a shooting that led to a carjacking in Glendale. Glendale Police say the incident started just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 when two victims were in Phoenix visiting the...
ABC 15 News
One dead, one hurt after shooting at Phoenix Jack-in-the-Box restaurant
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night. Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found at...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being shot in downtown Phoenix over parking spot fight, witnesses say
PHOENIX - A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in downtown Phoenix, and witnesses say it happened after an argument over a parking spot. Ricardo Martinez, 39, was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after the shooting near 2nd Avenue and Fillmore. Martinez later died at the hospital from his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Dog passes through TSA X-ray, ATM art installation: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines
To a dog sent through an airport X-ray machine to a group of veterans training in Arizona for a world record skydive, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Dec. 3-9 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix apartment fire leaves 1 hospitalized
PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Phoenix, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to an apartment near Central and Baseline early Saturday morning and discovered "thick smoke" coming from the entrance to the building. "Crews were able to knockdown...
6-year-old walking to school dies after being hit by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Granada West Elementary School student is dead after being struck by a car in Phoenix Thursday morning, the city's police department said. Officers arrived at the scene near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street to find a man and his child were hit by a car while they were walking to school, the department said. The child was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.
globalazmedia.com
Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say
PHOENIX – Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase ends in car driving off 200-foot embankment into Salt River bottom
PHOENIX - A man was rescued near I-10 and the Salt River after he drove off the freeway and down a 200-foot embankment into the river bottom Tuesday night, Phoenix fire officials said. Crews performed a steep-angle rescue to retrieve the driver from the vehicle. The driver, described as a...
fox10phoenix.com
Dozens of kids shop with Phoenix officers
The 12th Annual Shop with a Cop event kicked off bright and early Thursday morning. 180 kids attended this event hosted by the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and Kohls. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash on SR 85 in Buckeye leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - SR 85 southbound in Buckeye has reopened after a crash that killed 2 people and hospitalized 3 others on Saturday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The closure was at Hazen Road, milepost 149. The southbound lanes were closed for more than 12 hours...
