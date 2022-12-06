Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge crash cleared
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a crash on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge is cleared. Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m. Police said it was cleared just before 9:50 p.m.
live5news.com
N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a road is back opening following a train derailment Saturday morning. Officers tweeted about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said the train was blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Police tweeted that...
NCPD: McMillan Ave blocked after train derails Saturday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in North Charleston Saturday morning. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the derailment happened Saturday near McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy Base. The freight train is blocking the entire road. NCPD says the roadway could be blocked […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
walterborolive.com
Two burned in Lodge mobile home fire on Dec. 1
Two people were burned and a singlewide mobile home was destroyed in an evening fire in the 8900 block of Lodge Highway in the Town of Lodge Thursday Dec. 1. At 10:51 p.m., Colleton County 9-1-1 was notified of the fire. The original call was routed to Bamberg County 9-1-1.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
live5news.com
2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash is impacting traffic in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon. All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed, North Charleston Fire Department stated in a tweet. Crews say that EMS is on the scene of the crash. This...
Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West Ashley neighborhood
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – They’re in the sky, perched in trees, and on top of roofs. Birds of all types are flocking to the Grand Bees neighborhood in West Ashley. According to neighbors, they’re leaving behind a mess. “A lot of poop, a lot of debris left over in the yard. You know, it […]
live5news.com
Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
live5news.com
Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
Man arrested after disturbing school, fleeing NCPD, crashing on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26. According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon […]
live5news.com
EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton
On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26. Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.
live5news.com
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
Comments / 4