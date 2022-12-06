ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 4

Related
live5news.com

Ravenel bridge crash cleared

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a crash on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge is cleared. Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m. Police said it was cleared just before 9:50 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a road is back opening following a train derailment Saturday morning. Officers tweeted about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said the train was blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Police tweeted that...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Two burned in Lodge mobile home fire on Dec. 1

Two people were burned and a singlewide mobile home was destroyed in an evening fire in the 8900 block of Lodge Highway in the Town of Lodge Thursday Dec. 1. At 10:51 p.m., Colleton County 9-1-1 was notified of the fire. The original call was routed to Bamberg County 9-1-1.
LODGE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash is impacting traffic in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon. All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed, North Charleston Fire Department stated in a tweet. Crews say that EMS is on the scene of the crash. This...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton

On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26. Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy