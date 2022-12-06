ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — Our stagnant pattern of cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with a few rain showers possible as well. Highs top out slightly above average in the mid 40s. Clouds and drizzle continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Grab a warm, waterproof jacket if...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Dasher's Light Show

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree. Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Making decorative porch pots

INDIANAPOLIS — Once the tree is decorated and holiday lights are put up, many people are now focusing on their front door and porch for a welcoming holiday message for their visitors. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated on 13Sunrise how to create a porch pot planter...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 Sunday morning shooting incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. Carrollton Avenue shooting. Investigators are working to learn whether...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD to expand use of technology in crime fight

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are banking on technology to help them curb illegal activity around the city. Right now, officers patrol the streets and increasingly use cameras positioned all over the city. "Crime doesn't stay in one place," said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. "If police go there, we...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

How to find food pantries, meals near your home

INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Zionsville artist brings comfort to grieving families

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — For D. Anne Jones, art has always been her passion. "Just the little hairs and things can make a big difference in the detail," said Jones as she touched up one of her portraits Wednesday inside the Zionsville COhatch. She loves how art can help heal.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Basketball: Brownsburg 62 Pike 29

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Pike Red Devils were on the road Friday night against the undefeated Brownsburg Bulldogs on Operation Basketball. Brownsburg rolled to the win - their fifth straight - 62-29. Elhadj Diallo had 24-points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kanon Catchings finished with 11...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side. One person was in stable condition, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road. When police arrived at the apartment, they...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy