This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather blog: Weekend outlook includes clouds, rain chance
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a cloudy week and it has been rainy at times. The overall weather pattern doesn't change much until the end of the next week. Patchy dense fog will bring visibilities to near zero overnight and early Saturday. The rest of Saturday will be cloudy...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas Day....
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — Our stagnant pattern of cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with a few rain showers possible as well. Highs top out slightly above average in the mid 40s. Clouds and drizzle continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Grab a warm, waterproof jacket if...
Good News: Dasher's Light Show
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree. Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Making decorative porch pots
INDIANAPOLIS — Once the tree is decorated and holiday lights are put up, many people are now focusing on their front door and porch for a welcoming holiday message for their visitors. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated on 13Sunrise how to create a porch pot planter...
Indy welcomes race fans for PRI Show, marks end of big tourism year
INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of visitors from all over the world are in Indianapolis this weekend for the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show. It's the latest of many events with the Circle City as the backdrop as Visit Indy celebrates a strong year in tourism. In December alone,...
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
Hundreds of students compete in FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are what STEM is all about. The students who competed at the FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis have that down pat. FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Those competing at the state championship...
WTHR
IMPD investigates 2 Sunday morning shooting incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. Carrollton Avenue shooting. Investigators are working to learn whether...
IMPD to expand use of technology in crime fight
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are banking on technology to help them curb illegal activity around the city. Right now, officers patrol the streets and increasingly use cameras positioned all over the city. "Crime doesn't stay in one place," said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. "If police go there, we...
How to find food pantries, meals near your home
INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
These are the deadlines to send your holiday cards and packages
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're shipping a gift, now is the time to get it in the mail. Jason Terrell is a United States postal carrier who has been getting goods to his customers for almost 22 years. "I'm kind of like Santa's helper," Terrell laughed. "Letter mail has decreased,...
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
WTHR
Zionsville artist brings comfort to grieving families
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — For D. Anne Jones, art has always been her passion. "Just the little hairs and things can make a big difference in the detail," said Jones as she touched up one of her portraits Wednesday inside the Zionsville COhatch. She loves how art can help heal.
IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting in Popeyes parking lot
Shortly before 2:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Keystone Ave. in response to a shooting.
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
Students at Daniel Webster School 46 get new shoes, gloves and more
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis kids have new shoes after a giveaway Friday at Daniel Webster School 46. The event is an ongoing partnership between Kroger and the Indiana Pacers. Shoe Carnival fit 417 students in their new kicks. They also got socks, gloves and hats, along with a toy.
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
WTHR
Operation Basketball: Brownsburg 62 Pike 29
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Pike Red Devils were on the road Friday night against the undefeated Brownsburg Bulldogs on Operation Basketball. Brownsburg rolled to the win - their fifth straight - 62-29. Elhadj Diallo had 24-points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kanon Catchings finished with 11...
WTHR
IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side. One person was in stable condition, according to police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road. When police arrived at the apartment, they...
