Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Bakersfield.

The Robert F. Kennedy High School basketball team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.

Robert F. Kennedy High School
Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lindsay High School basketball team will have a game with Highland High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.

Lindsay High School
Highland High School
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Delano High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.

Delano High School
Foothill High School - Bakersfield
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School - Bakersfield on December 06, 2022, 15:00:01.

Independence High School
Centennial High School - Bakersfield
December 06, 2022
15:00:01
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

