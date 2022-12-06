Bakersfield, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Bakersfield.

The Robert F. Kennedy High School basketball team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00. Robert F. Kennedy High School Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield December 05, 2022 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lindsay High School basketball team will have a game with Highland High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00. Lindsay High School Highland High School December 05, 2022 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Delano High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00. Delano High School Foothill High School - Bakersfield December 05, 2022 18:30:00 Varsity Girls Basketball