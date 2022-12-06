ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Actress Kirstie Alley Dies at 71

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who’s Talking,” died Monday. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley’s manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
Lafayette, LA
