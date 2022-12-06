Read full article on original website
Related
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Actress Kirstie Alley Dies at 71
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who’s Talking,” died Monday. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley’s manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0