Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
KUTV
Gov. Cox proposes free fares on public transit for one year
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. “This is...
KUTV
Cox wants $150 million for affordable housing, homebuyer grants, other programs
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — As Gov. Spencer Cox unveiled his wish list Friday for the upcoming state budget, he stood on a street in South Jordan’s Daybreak community and took aim at one of the biggest problems facing the state – housing. “We will not stand...
KUTV
Governor's budget proposal zeroes in on water conservation, Great Salt Lake
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s governor wants a big part of the next state budget to focus on water. Gov. Spencer Cox is proposing more than half a billion dollars for water conservation and helping the Great Salt Lake. The governor’s proposal comes as Utah continues to...
KUTV
Salt Lake police chief touts lower crime, but not all share his optimism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's police chief says crime across the city is coming down. In an interview with KUTV 2News Thursday morning, Chief Mike Brown said violent and property crimes decreased in November in several of the city's patrol divisions. Asked what he attributes the...
KUTV
Suspect of large Utah fuel theft scheme in custody
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas is facing three second degree...
KUTV
Pregnancy loss families say they're caught in the middle of abortion debates
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In the debate surrounding reproductive rights in Utah, advocates say there is a group being overlooked by many lawmakers and voters: those who have experienced stillbirth. To some the topic feels taboo, but many women are hoping to change that. Brittany Gibbons said she...
KUTV
Stabbing suspect involved in AMBER Alert arrested in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect from an AMBER Alert and alleged stabbing has been arrested, according to the Unified Police Department. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, was located in Ogden and will be transported to Salt Lake County for an interview, police said. They said he will be...
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: Gov. Cox proposed budget, Congress votes to codify same-sex marriage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Congress votes to codify same sex and interracial marriage- where did Utah’s delegation fall?. Senator Mitt Romney 2024: The latest poll and is he running?. Democrats win in Georgia: Historically, bad year for Republicans, great year for Dems. Utah Legislative...
KUTV
USANA Kids Eat's program to feed hungry Utah kids during winter break
KUTV — Food-insecure students show up to school even on a non-school day, in hopes of getting a meal for the day. Most kids celebrate when they get a day off of school, but some kids make the journey anyway so they can eat, a horrible situation at any age but especially for those so young in life.
KUTV
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
KUTV
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
KUTV
Utah school therapist stayed on job months after alleged domestic assault
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A "prevention coordinator" at Murray High School—who directs at-risk children on good behaviors—is now charged with object rape, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The Murray District said it put Keondra Rees on administrative leave as soon as...
KUTV
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after disagreement leads to shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crime scene tape is up and several lanes of 3500 South, under the I-215 overpass are still blocked off after a disagreement lead to a shooting in West Valley. Police say it was just before 8 p.m. when two drivers got in some...
KUTV
Utah man dies in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 51-year-old Utah man has died in a snowmobile crash in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Lake Creek area on Tower Mountain. A man, identified as Bruce Cook,...
KUTV
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
KUTV
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is in custody after a standoff in Tooele that lasted several hours. Tooele Police Corporal Colbey Bentley told KUTV 2News the man was being booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault after reportedly pointing a gun at two people. Officers received a...
KUTV
Clearfield man arrested, accused of taking video of children in home bathroom
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in custody after he was accused of taking video of children as they used the restroom. Police booked Richard Curtis Baker into the Davis County Jail on Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Investigators said Baker, who lived in...
KUTV
80-year-old West Valley City woman, pet cats, die in overnight house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One woman is dead after a fire was discovered burning at a West Valley City home just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to authorities. The West Valley City Fire Department confirmed Friday morning that crews responded to a home in the area of 3400 South and 3600 West that was filled with smoke.
KUTV
Day after major I-15 crash is cleaned up, more winter weather on the way
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Crews finished cleaning up a major accident on I-15 Thursday night, just ahead of more winter weather coming this weekend and early next week. State officials said the accident was a good reminder to be cautious and prepared if out on the roads. “We have...
KUTV
Celebrate Christmas on the high seas
KUTV — You can get festive with the whole family this holiday season at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Elora spoke with Zoe about what we can expect and when we can see Santa. For tickets and information check out thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to...
