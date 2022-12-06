ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Cox proposes free fares on public transit for one year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. “This is...
Suspect of large Utah fuel theft scheme in custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas is facing three second degree...
Stabbing suspect involved in AMBER Alert arrested in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect from an AMBER Alert and alleged stabbing has been arrested, according to the Unified Police Department. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, was located in Ogden and will be transported to Salt Lake County for an interview, police said. They said he will be...
USANA Kids Eat's program to feed hungry Utah kids during winter break

KUTV — Food-insecure students show up to school even on a non-school day, in hopes of getting a meal for the day. Most kids celebrate when they get a day off of school, but some kids make the journey anyway so they can eat, a horrible situation at any age but especially for those so young in life.
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
Utah school therapist stayed on job months after alleged domestic assault

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A "prevention coordinator" at Murray High School—who directs at-risk children on good behaviors—is now charged with object rape, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The Murray District said it put Keondra Rees on administrative leave as soon as...
Utah man dies in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 51-year-old Utah man has died in a snowmobile crash in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Lake Creek area on Tower Mountain. A man, identified as Bruce Cook,...
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is in custody after a standoff in Tooele that lasted several hours. Tooele Police Corporal Colbey Bentley told KUTV 2News the man was being booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault after reportedly pointing a gun at two people. Officers received a...
Celebrate Christmas on the high seas

KUTV — You can get festive with the whole family this holiday season at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Elora spoke with Zoe about what we can expect and when we can see Santa. For tickets and information check out thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to...
