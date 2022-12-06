Kirstie Alley said Prince wasn't anything like his rumored shy self when they first met. The Cheers actress, who died in December 2022, recalled her first meeting with the music superstar in her 2012 autobiography The Art of Men (I Prefer Mine al Dente.) "I was sitting all alone in the middle of an enormous arena," she wrote. "I'd come to participate in the Special Olympics. The rumors were that Prince was shy and never approached people. He walked right up to me. I looked up, and there he was. 'Hi, I'm Prince,' as if I wouldn't recognize him, 'and this is my father.'"

