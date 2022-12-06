Read full article on original website
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
How Kirstie Alley and Prince Became Friends
Kirstie Alley said Prince wasn't anything like his rumored shy self when they first met. The Cheers actress, who died in December 2022, recalled her first meeting with the music superstar in her 2012 autobiography The Art of Men (I Prefer Mine al Dente.) "I was sitting all alone in the middle of an enormous arena," she wrote. "I'd come to participate in the Special Olympics. The rumors were that Prince was shy and never approached people. He walked right up to me. I looked up, and there he was. 'Hi, I'm Prince,' as if I wouldn't recognize him, 'and this is my father.'"
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley made three Look Who’s Talking movies together over a span of four years: Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. The gimmick in these very popular family comedies was that the audience could hear the thoughts of the baby in the story (voiced by Bruce Willis) and later even the dogs (Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton). But the sturdy center of the films was Travolta and Alley and their relationship as the lovable James and Mollie.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Here’s How You Know When to Leave Bob Dylan Alone
According to Bob Dylan's former touring guitarist, there's a specific signal the rock legend uses when he doesn’t want to be spoken to. Billy Burnette toured with Dylan in 2003, accompanying the icon as he trekked through Australia and New Zealand. "It was a big thrill," Burnette recalled of the experience during a recent conversation with Rolling Stone. "I remember at the first day of rehearsal, Dylan picks up his acoustic guitar. He goes, 'This is my thing.’ I go, 'You’re right about that.'"
35 Years Ago: Belinda Carlisle Soars With Solo No. 1 ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’
It can be tempting sometimes to write off the '80s as a decade of bouncy pop music that doesn't run much more than surface deep. Peel back the layers of any one of the decade's gorgeous glossy hits, however, and you will almost always find not only fascinating music, but fascinating stories.
How Many Of Psychic Nikki’s Predictions Came True For 2022?
It has been a weird year and looking back on 2022, it feels like there has been a whole lifetime in just the past twelve months. However, in terms of weird things happening, I feel it wasn't anything compared to 2021. In case you didn't know, there is a famous...
Noel Gallagher Recalls Moment of ‘Explosion’ at Early Oasis Jam
Noel Gallagher says a particularly memorable early Oasis rehearsal set him on his way to songwriting success. At the same time, however, he’s comfortable with knowing he isn’t as good a writer as some people believe him to be – arguing that it's a healthy attitude. Noel’s...
‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah
Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
‘Wednesday’ Is Already the Third Most-Watched Show Ever on Netflix
For the second straight week, Wednesday was far and away the most-watched show on Netflix. In fact, it was nearly watched for ten times the number of hours as the second-most-watched show on the streaming service, 1899. And if you add up the total number of hours viewed of the nine other shows in the Netflix top ten most-watched series last week, their total — 191 million hours viewed — is less than half the amount of Wednesday that was watched — 411 million hours.
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’
Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
The Best TV Shows Of 2022
As 2022 winds down, it’s time to look back on the best TV series that have graced the small screen since January. They’ve made us laugh, cry, and even see the world through a different perspective. TV is no longer something we throw on in the background while making dinner — these days, it’s more a form of high art. Many shows require our full attention, serving the same level of engaging drama once reserved for the movie theater.
How the Beatles Inspired New ‘Satanic Panic’ Conspiracy Theories
There's a widely circulating new conspiracy theory involving the Beatles, and it connects back to an old one in which Paul McCartney prematurely died and was replaced in the lineup. This so-called “Satanic panic” comes courtesy of QAnon, the group best known for claiming Donald Trump is fighting a secret...
Disney Plus Announces ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Date
It’s been two years since the last season of The Mandalorian ended. Granted, since then Mando himself has appeared on — and technically took over — The Book of Boba Fett for a couple of episodes in very early 2022. He appeared so much in Boba Fett, in fact, that almost felt like The Mandalorian Season 2.5.
Netflix Users Have Watched 1 Billion Hours of ‘Dahmer’
1 billion hours. That’s the equivalent of more than 41 million days, 1.36 million months, or a little more than 114,155 years. That’s a long time. To date, all of Netflix subscribers combined have only watched 1 billion hours of two television series. Together, Netflix viewers have used up 114,155 years of their collective lives consuming the fourth season of Stranger Things and the surprise sensation Squid Game. But now a third television series joins that vaunted list: DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Moves Forward With New Director
The Ghostbusters franchise has had quite an afterlife. Following a successful revival last year, the big-screen Ghostbusters series will continue with another movie. The latest film will be a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and will continue the story and its post-credits scene, where Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore used his fortune (apparently he became a billionaire sometime after the events of Ghostbusters II) to reopen the old Ghostbusters firehouse in New York — which, unbeknownst to him, still has ghosts stuck in the trap in the basement.
