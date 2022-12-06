ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

102.9 WBLM

Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
GORHAM, ME
B98.5

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine

Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
AUBURN, ME
mainebiz.biz

#BeerFriday: Sea Dog Brewery now open in Scarborough

Maine family-run Sea Dog Brewing Co. is now open in the former Famous Dave's restaurant space at Cabela's plaza, right off I-95 in Scarborough. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, bringing a late-night dining option to an area that has now has few.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
102.9 WBLM

Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine, Opening Their Drive-in Theater This Weekend for a Good Cause

If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine, over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year, but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
SACO, ME
102.9 WBLM

Celebrate the Holidays at These 23 Portland Craft Breweries

Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022

It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
CASTINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

