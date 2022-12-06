Read full article on original website
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to Maine and New Hampshire?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
WPFO
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
mainebiz.biz
#BeerFriday: Sea Dog Brewery now open in Scarborough
Maine family-run Sea Dog Brewing Co. is now open in the former Famous Dave's restaurant space at Cabela's plaza, right off I-95 in Scarborough. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, bringing a late-night dining option to an area that has now has few.
Free Ice Skating Returns to Freeport, Maine, at This L.L. Bean Rink
If you're looking for a fun time for the entire family, L.L. Bean has got you covered once again this year with their Northern Lights Holiday Celebration at their flagship store in Freeport. There's a lot to see and do at Northern Lights, but one of the highlights is going...
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all...
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine, Opening Their Drive-in Theater This Weekend for a Good Cause
If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine, over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year, but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
Is a Brunswick, Maine, Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Celebrate the Holidays at These 23 Portland Craft Breweries
Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022
It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Visiting Instagram-Worthy Lighthouse Lit Up for the Holidays Should Top Maine Bucket List
Nothing quite stands out the way a lighthouse does. The iconic structures sit idly by, almost stoic-like, through changing seasons and the fickle weather. Maine is no stranger to these historic protectors of seafarers. In fact, the state has 65 of them still standing. While Portland Head Light gets the...
wabi.tv
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
Check Out The Ultimate Santa Experience Right Here in Maine
It's the most wonderful time of the year! That means, we've got so many incredible events all around Maine to enjoy all of the holiday festivities. But one event has caught my eye and I have to share it with you. It's called, drumroll please, "The Ultimate Santa Experience!" The...
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
mainepublic.org
Longtime Portland news anchor Pat Callaghan stepping down after 43 years in TV
Pat Callaghan, the longtime Portland television news anchor could say TV was in his genes. His father, John, did both sports and news for WNAC Television in Boston, covering, among other things, President John F. Kennedy's visits to the family compound in Hyannisport. "I've still got his ID from that,...
