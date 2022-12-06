Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO