Read full article on original website
Related
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
How Kirstie Alley and Prince Became Friends
Kirstie Alley said Prince wasn't anything like his rumored shy self when they first met. The Cheers actress, who died in December 2022, recalled her first meeting with the music superstar in her 2012 autobiography The Art of Men (I Prefer Mine al Dente.) "I was sitting all alone in the middle of an enormous arena," she wrote. "I'd come to participate in the Special Olympics. The rumors were that Prince was shy and never approached people. He walked right up to me. I looked up, and there he was. 'Hi, I'm Prince,' as if I wouldn't recognize him, 'and this is my father.'"
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
New Movie Filmed In Montana Stars Nicolas Cage
Whether you love or hate this actor, you have to admit that it's cool to have such a high-profile celebrity visit our state. In January 2022, it was announced that Nicolas Cage was filming not one, but two movies in Montana. Cage is an Academy Award-winning actor who has appeared in everything from blockbuster films to small independent movies. He's a versatile actor, and many love his work.
For the First Time in 95 Years, Disney Made a New ‘Oswald the Lucky Rabbit’ Cartoon
Before Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse, he created Oswald the Lucky Rabbit for Universal Pictures. The character, who became one of Disney’s first big animated hits, starred in a series of shorts beginning in 1927. Within a year, Disney lost control of the character. That’s when he created Mickey. The rest, as they say, was history.
U2’s Larry Mullen Won’t Tour in 2023
U2 drummer Larry Mullen reported that, if the band tours in 2023, he probably won’t be on the road with them. In a recent Washington Post article, journalist Geoff Edgers wrote that Mullen was planning to take time off regardless of what his colleagues were planning. "You only do this if you're having the best time," Mullen was quoted as saying. "And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don't sing from the same hymn sheet. I don't pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits."
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’
Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
‘The Last Waltz': Where Are They Now?
There is a word of sage advice at the very beginning of The Last Waltz: "This film should be played loud." The Martin Scorcese movie documented the Band's final five-man show on Nov. 25, 1976 at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. They'd established themselves as one of America's premier groups over 15 years of music making — first as the backing band for Ronnie Hawkins, then Bob Dylan, then through their own catalog of albums. But their future now was uncertain.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Returning to Theaters
Top Gun: Maverick is already the biggest hit of 2022. It made $716 million in the United States, and $1.48 billion worldwide, better than every other release this year. But if you are the one person who missed out on seeing it on a big screen, you’re about to get one last chance.
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0