ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Experimental dune system to be installed in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management division is going to bring an experimental dam project to the coast of Flagler Beach. It started installing the Tiger Dam system just south in Volusia County as a temporary seawall for at-risk homes and said it worked there, so now it will be tried in Flagler.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Crash temporarily blocks State Road 408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes on State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to Florida 511. Florida 511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information was provided on the circumstances of the wreck.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

S.R. 44 reopens in Volusia County after possible deadly crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a possible deadly crash early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: ‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue | Woman convicted of teen’s murder to be released from prison | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando

Orlando just had its wettest fall ever on record

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall 2022 was a season that will go down in the record books with back-to-back hurricanes racking up a considerable amount of rain during a usually drier time of the year. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando ice cream shop Goff’s Drive In closing, owner hopes to find new...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Homeowners, neighbors say contractor gets results for Port Orange 55-plus community

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Drive through the Summer Trees subdivision in Port Orange and you’ll still see mounds of construction debris piled by the roadside. Drywall, baseboards, cabinets and even a sink waiting for trash pick-up. When two hurricanes and a busted water main caused flooding in the 55-and-up community, residents were left to pick up the pieces. Most didn’t have flood insurance and burned through savings to get work started.
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

Abundant sunshine as warm pattern continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to enjoy warm temperatures, with highs in the low 80s in Central Florida. High pressure is the dominant feature in the forecast, leading to sunshine and dry conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high of 82 degrees on Friday in Orlando....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
click orlando

Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
click orlando

SpaceX plans early morning launch for commercial moon mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is now looking at early Sunday morning for a rescheduled launch of a commercial lunar mission from a Japanese space company. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This is an instantaneous launch window.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Titusville water well tests positive for fecal indicator, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials. The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Man found shot at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot late Thursday at at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Home Suite Home at the intersection of East Colonial and Primrose drives. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy