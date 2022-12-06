Read full article on original website
Experimental dune system to be installed in Flagler Beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management division is going to bring an experimental dam project to the coast of Flagler Beach. It started installing the Tiger Dam system just south in Volusia County as a temporary seawall for at-risk homes and said it worked there, so now it will be tried in Flagler.
Crash temporarily blocks State Road 408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eastbound lanes on State Road 408 were blocked off Friday evening following a crash in Orange County, according to Florida 511. Florida 511 announced the crash happened at Exit 18 near State Road 417, though no information was provided on the circumstances of the wreck.
Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lost dog separated from her family seven years ago was found in a Central Florida hotel and reunited with her owner, according to a heartfelt post by the Orange County Animal Services. The Facebook post said that road officers responded to an abandoned dog...
S.R. 44 reopens in Volusia County after possible deadly crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a possible deadly crash early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: ‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue | Woman convicted of teen’s murder to be released from prison | Become a News 6 Insider]
‘One bad apple:’ Paramotorists want results after pilot flies near Lake County homes
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the paramotor aviation community are speaking out to educate and inform people after a pilot was seen causing concerns for residents in Clermont. “In any sport or any profession, there is always someone that you know doesn’t hold the standard that you like...
‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A DeBary mother can now make Christmas special for her seven children after News 6 stepped in to help get her lottery winnings following a snag with the Department of Economic Opportunity. On Thursday, News 6 reported Shawndra Wilson lost her winnings to the state...
‘She keeps us all together:’ Brother of Orlando warehouse fire survivor shares recovery update
ORLANDO, Fla. – The brother of a 27-year-old woman who was critically injured in an Orlando warehouse fire explosion is sharing an update on her recovery. He said he hasn’t stopped thinking about her since the fire. “Every minute. Every minute, I’m thinking about Lindsey,” Jason Tallafuss said....
Orlando just had its wettest fall ever on record
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall 2022 was a season that will go down in the record books with back-to-back hurricanes racking up a considerable amount of rain during a usually drier time of the year. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando ice cream shop Goff’s Drive In closing, owner hopes to find new...
Orange County K9s use new scent technology to sniff out missing persons
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to get results by expanding their resources when it comes to finding missing people. They hope new evidence scent kits will help bring people home. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando ice cream shop Goff’s Drive In closing, owner hopes...
Homeowners, neighbors say contractor gets results for Port Orange 55-plus community
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Drive through the Summer Trees subdivision in Port Orange and you’ll still see mounds of construction debris piled by the roadside. Drywall, baseboards, cabinets and even a sink waiting for trash pick-up. When two hurricanes and a busted water main caused flooding in the 55-and-up community, residents were left to pick up the pieces. Most didn’t have flood insurance and burned through savings to get work started.
Abundant sunshine as warm pattern continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to enjoy warm temperatures, with highs in the low 80s in Central Florida. High pressure is the dominant feature in the forecast, leading to sunshine and dry conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high of 82 degrees on Friday in Orlando....
2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
Volusia County looks to fire jail director amid reports of hostile work conditions
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials issued a letter of intent to fire the corrections director Wednesday after multiple reports of him mistreating inmates and employees at the jail. According to the Volusia County Department of Public Protection, human resources received an email in May 2022 about a...
Family of high school quarterback killed in Orange County crash begs for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The parents of 18-year-old Nick Miner are still waiting for answers nearly two months after he was killed in an Orange County crash. The couple said it hurts to know the person who hit him may still be on the road. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando ice...
SpaceX plans early morning launch for commercial moon mission
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is now looking at early Sunday morning for a rescheduled launch of a commercial lunar mission from a Japanese space company. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This is an instantaneous launch window.
Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
‘I thought it was my saving grace:’ DeBary mom loses lotto winnings to DEO overpayment issue
DeBARY, Fla. – A DeBary mother is hoping to collect her lotto winnings before Christmas after losing the money because of an issue with unemployment overpayment. Shawndra Wilson contacted News 6 after seeing our Make Ends Meet report featuring two scratch-off winners who lost their cash for the same reason.
Titusville water well tests positive for fecal indicator, officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville raw water well tested positive for E. coli Thursday, causing the city to shut it down, according to Titusville officials. The well will remain offline until a follow-up sample shows the well is not contaminated, officials said. They added that samples taken from treated water in the distribution system didn’t contain E. coli.
Man found shot at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot late Thursday at at extended-stay motel in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Home Suite Home at the intersection of East Colonial and Primrose drives. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were...
Coffee, beer, ice cream all under one roof at Packing District’s juice stand
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Orlando’s long-planned Packing District takes shape, the most unique feature — a replica of Dr. Phillips’ juice stand — will soon be occupied by three well-known Central Florida food vendors. Dr. Phillips Charities, the organization behind the construction of the Packing...
