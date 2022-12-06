Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Basketball Teams Split At Spirit Lake
Adeeya Yanga scored a game high 18 points and Avery DeHaan added eleven and the Storm Lake girls basketball team won their Lakes Conference opener at Spirit Lake 47-38. The Tornadoes outscored the Indians 18-4 in the 3rd quarter and made 12 of 14 free throws in the 2nd half helping them improve to 4-1 overall.
stormlakeradio.com
Carroll Basketball Teams Sweep Storm Lake
Saturday afternoon basketball at Tornado Fieldhouse and the Carroll Tigers left town with a pair of wins. The Tiger girls led 18-14 at halftime on their way to a 47-29 win. Camryn Schable led the way with 10 points as they improve to 2-3 on the season. The Storm Lake girls were led by Avery DeHaan's 16 points and the Tornadoes fall to 4-2 overall.
stormlakeradio.com
Upper Des Moines 10th Annual Toy Drive
The 10th Annual Toy Drive was held Thursday in Storm Lake at Bomgaars, where many area businesses contributed by shopping for gifts for children this holiday season. Outreach Specialist at Upper Des Moines, Maggie Reyes, representing Buena Vista County, expressed her gratitude on another successful year. Reyes said that many...
stormlakeradio.com
BV County Jury Finds Christian Goyne Yarns Guilty of 1st Degree Murder
A jury in Storm Lake has found Christian Goyne Yarns guilty of 1st degree murder in the February, 2022 shooting of Shelby Woizeschke, who died of her injuries days later. It took jurors about an hour and-a-half today (Fri) to return the verdict, which was unanimous. Sentencing is set for January 5th, 2023.
stormlakeradio.com
Newell Fonda Basketball Teams Cruise in Sac City
The 2nd ranked in 1A Newell Fonda girls won their 5th straight game to start the season, as they rolled 92-21 over East Sac County on Friday. The Mustangs raced to a 12-0 lead, and later went on a 14-0 run in the 1st half as they led 46-17 at halftime. The 35-point continuous clock went into effect early in the 3rd. Newell Fonda didn't allow points in the 2nd half until there was 3:30 left to play. The Mustangs defense only allowed five field goals the whole game.
stormlakeradio.com
OABCIG basketball teams sweep East Sac County
The OABCIG basketball teams swept past East Sac County on Saturday afternoon, the girls winning 52-48 and the boys winning 54-44 The girl's game saw a see-saw affair. The OABCIG Falcons opened up the scoring on a 5-0 run. The East Sac County Raiders would score two minutes into the game and go on a 14-8 run to lead 14-13 before the Falcons hit a buzzer-beating three to 16-14 after one. In the second quarter, the Raiders would tie the game on two separate occasions before the Falcons used a late 7-2 run to lead 31-26 at the half. The teams played lock-down defense in the third as the Raiders would use an 8-3 quarter to tie the game at 34. The Raiders would hold a 41-36 third quarter. Following that the Falcons would go on an 11-0 run to lead 47-41 with under two minutes to go. The Raiders would get as close as 49-48 with 40 seconds to go but that would be as close as they would get. The Falcons would go on to win 52-48. Falcons lead by Alex Schroeder with 18, Raiders lead by Mary Bontrager with 16. Falcons improve to 1-3, Raiders now 0-4.
Comments / 0