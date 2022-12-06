Read full article on original website
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
John Travolta and More Celebs React to the Death of Kirstie Alley
Celebrities and former co-stars are paying tribute to Kirstie Alley following her death. On Monday (Dec. 5), Alley's official Twitter account announced the star's passing. She died from cancer. One of the first celebrities who honored the actress was her former Look Who's Talking co-star, John Travolta. The pair starred...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Card-Worthy Couples Photo in Front of a Christmas Tree
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's night out might not have gone to plan, but they made the most of it by taking a few holiday card-worthy pictures in front of their tree (or rather, trees) before spending the rest of the night relaxing at home. Teigen shared the photos with...
James Cameron Once Told the Studio He Couldn’t Direct ‘Avatar’ if They Toned Down His Film
James Cameron once warned his studio that ‘Avatar’ would have to find a new director if the film couldn’t be made the way the filmmaker intended.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
‘Dream Home Makeover’: Shea and Syd McGee’s Net Worth
Shea and Syd McGee have found success with Studio McGee and 'Dream Home Makeover.' What is their estimated net worth in 2022?
Is Lady Gaga in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?
The official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived Dec. 2 online, and fans are already speculating about who will voice the character of Lylla, Rocket Raccoon's otter soulmate. A popular choice is Lady Gaga, which would make things extra sweet given that she previously worked with Rocket's...
Kanye West Releases New Song ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ on Alex Jones’ Infowars
Kanye West has released a new song exclusively on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars website titled "Someday We'll All Be Free." It's been months since Ye released new music. In the midst of controversy that is leading to his public downfall, the controversial rapper-producer has dropped his latest track. On Wednesday night (Dec. 7), Alex Jones' InfoWars site debuted the new Ye track. The song samples the 1973 Donnie Hathaway song of the same name.
Kim Kardashian Lists Two Luxury Los Angeles Homes: See Inside!
Kim Kardashian has put not one, but two of her luxury Los Angeles properties on the market. The Hulu reality star previously put her Calabasas condo on the market for $3.5 million in 2019 before removing the listing. Now, the listing has returned for the same asking price. Kardashian purchased...
Buzzards Bay Family Thrilled to Be a Part of New Holiday Movie ‘Spirited’
A Buzzards Bay couple anxiously awaited the premiere of the new holiday movie Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, not just to watch two comedic superstars, but to see their jewelry get some screen time. Chris and Kelly Christopulous of Mardigan’s Maile were chosen to create a custom piece...
